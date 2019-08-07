Eagle Hill Consulting Releases Episode Two of New Podcast, culture[ED]

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has released the latest episode of its new podcast, culture[ED], that helps business leaders create a winning and resilient business culture. Episode Two features one of the most successful National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) coach, Anson Dorrance. Dorrance provides insight on how real-time performance metrics and core values have been essential in leading his teams to victory, and how business leaders can do the same.

"Business leaders are swimming in data and struggling to communicate performance metrics in a meaningful, positive fashion. Companies also wrestle with holding employees accountable for knowing and living corporate core values," said Melissa Jezior, the host of culture[ED] and CEO of Eagle Hill Consulting. "Dorrance has figured out both metrics and core values during his 43-year coaching career. Business leaders are wise to take a page from his playbook to foster high performing, successful teams."

As the head coach of the women's soccer program at the University of North Carolina, Dorrance led the Tar Heels to 21 of the 31 NCAA Women's Soccer Championships. He has a 90 percent winning record, led the team to a 101-game unbeaten streak, and coached 13 different women to 20 National Player of the Year awards. Some of his proteges were on the podium when the U.S. Women's National Team claimed its fourth World Cup title. Five members of that team played under Dorrance at UNC.

culture[ED] features conversations with top culturemakers in the world today from a variety of industries and backgrounds to unpack the visible and not-so-visible forces that make up this often overlooked super power of organization. Listen and subscribe to the podcast here.

Episode One of culture[ED] launched with a powerhouse -- two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women's World Cup champion Abby Wambach. Wambach also is the author of the new bestseller, Wolfpack, a book inspired by her 2018 commencement speech at Barnard College that went viral. On the podcast, Wambach didn't hold back. She explained how culture is everything because it sets mindset. And mindset has everything to do with business teams winning and losing.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting

Related Links

http://www.eaglehillconsulting.com

