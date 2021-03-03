Eagle Hill Earns Top Workplace Culture Award

ARLINGTON, Va., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has earned another accolade as a top workplace for its company culture, innovation and communication. The Top Workplaces USA 2021 Award recognizes companies that prioritize a people-centered culture and give employees a voice.

Conducted by employee engagement firm Energage, LLC, the award in based solely on company-wide feedback from employees. In addition to acknowledgement of a strong corporate culture, this year's award also focuses on Eagle Hill's culture of innovation that encourages news ideas and strives for continuous improvement. Eagle Hill also earned a nod for its approach to communications, ensuring that employees are engaged and well-informed on key decisions.

"We're proud of this recognition because it acknowledges a healthy culture that delivers for both our customers and employees," said Jonathan Gove, head of Eagle Hill's Boston office. "As we expanded into Boston, Eagle Hill stayed true to a culture that empowers employees to be creative, energized and happy. It's not an easy task to sustain culture during growth and expansion, but we're delivering. Our strategic commitment to culture is the right thing to do for our team, and ultimately drives satisfaction and success for our Boston client base."

"Our Seattle presence continues to grow because we have a culture that thrives on innovation and collaboration," said Jordan Henry, head of Eagle Hill's Seattle office. "Clients have come to trust us because we're helping them solve complicated problems, and this past year presented unimaginable challenges stemming from the pandemic. We continued leaning into our culture this year, and our team has really delivered for our Seattle customers."

Learn about Eagle Hill's culture here. Learn about career opportunities here.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting

Related Links

http://www.eaglehillconsulting.com

