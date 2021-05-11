Eagle Hill Expands Healthcare Footprint with Business Transformation Services for U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Eagle Hill Consulting expands support to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Food & Drug Administration. Tweet this

"FDA's mission has never been more important and visible as the nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic," says Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill president and chief executive officer. "The dedicated professionals at the agency are central to FDA's ability to deliver on its mission. We look forward to partnering with FDA to further strengthen the financial team's business transformation and change management approach given that the agency plays one of the most critical consumer protection roles in the federal government," Jezior said.

The FDA is responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices; and by ensuring the safety of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, and products that emit radiation; and for regulating tobacco products.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

