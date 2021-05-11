Eagle Hill Expands Healthcare Footprint with Business Transformation Services for U.S. Food and Drug Administration
May 11, 2021, 10:05 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting will expand its support to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with an award on the FDA Business Transformation Team (BTT) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). The multi-award BPA has a five-year base period and a $332 million ceiling value.
The BTT BPA focuses on business transformation and change management strategies to more closely align the people, process and technologies of the FDA financial community with the agency's vision for protecting U.S. public health. Eagle Hill will bring a broad range of services that focus on strategy, performance improvement and change management services. This work will support integrating and maintaining FDA's financial management activities, businesses processes and customer service across all financial management tools, systems and administrative functions.
"FDA's mission has never been more important and visible as the nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic," says Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill president and chief executive officer. "The dedicated professionals at the agency are central to FDA's ability to deliver on its mission. We look forward to partnering with FDA to further strengthen the financial team's business transformation and change management approach given that the agency plays one of the most critical consumer protection roles in the federal government," Jezior said.
The FDA is responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices; and by ensuring the safety of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, and products that emit radiation; and for regulating tobacco products.
Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.
SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article