Eagle Hill Lands On Best Boutique Consulting Firm Ranking

Eagle Hill Consulting has been named to Advisory HQ's list of the top nine boutique business consulting firms. The company is recognized for its high-quality staff, nimble and innovative approach, fresh viewpoints, and solid track record of success.

"We value the accolades because it is independent validation that we continue to deliver the best and the brightest minds to solve business problems for our clients. We know that superior client satisfaction happens only when there is a corporate culture that equally values its clients and workforce. That combination is precisely why Eagle Hill has such as strong reputation and a sustained track record of success," says Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill's founder, president and chief executive officer.

Advisory HQ says that boutique management consulting firms offer results and a good return on investment for clients. These firms care about building long-term relationships and getting to know a company in-depth so they can offer the best advice possible to fit your needs.

In the company's most recent client survey, 100 percent of clients say they would work with Eagle Hill again. And Eagle Hill's employee survey finds that 91 percent of employees say the company has a collaborative culture.

Eagle Hill recently was named one of the largest women-owned companies in Greater D.C. area by The Washington Business Journal and ranked a Top Workplace by The Washington Post. Coupled with recognition from Forbes, Vault and ALM, the Advisory HQ ranking further cements Eagle Hill's position as a top management consulting company that delivers results for clients while empowering employees to succeed.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

