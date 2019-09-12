Eagle Hill Named Top Consulting Firm To Work For In New Vault 2020 Rankings

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting again has earned top rankings on the Vault Consulting 50 ranking for 2020, an annual rating of the top firms to work for in North America. The family-owned company earned the number one ranking for hours in the office and the number two ranking for work/life balance.

The Vault rankings cement Eagle Hill's position as one of the best consulting firms to work for, earning the number twelve rank among boutique firms and the number 35 spot among all firms in North America. Other areas of recognition include Eagle Hill's interaction with clients, selectivity, satisfaction, travel requirements, relationship with supervisors, benefits, culture and diversity. Read more about Eagle Hill's rankings here.

The Vault Consulting 50 rankings are notable because it is an independent validation that Eagle Hill has cultivated and sustained a workplace culture that balances the demands of clients and needs of employees. The 2020 Vault rankings are based on scores from some 17,000 consulting firm employees surveyed earlier this year who rate firms on a multitude of key factors.

"Eagle Hill is growing rapidly, and we are committed to sustaining our unconventional workplace culture. The Vault rankings are a proof point that we are delivering. We've established a culture that sets the highest bar for client service while also balancing the day-to-day needs of our employees," says Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill's founder, president and chief executive officer.

Eagle Hill's employee survey finds that 94 percent of employees say the company has a collaborative culture, and 94 percent say they would recommend Eagle Hill as a good place to work.

In the company's most recent client survey, 100 percent of clients say they are satisfied with their Eagle Hill experience.

Eagle Hill's founders broke from the pack of large, traditional consulting companies to establish a firm that is collaborative, unified and possesses an entrepreneurial spirit. The company considers itself to be a community of consultants rather than a traditional consultancy. As a result, Eagle Hill is uniquely positioned to help solve client business problems across various industries.

Read about Eagle Hill's Living Labs concept here.

Learn about the company's unconventional employee career paths here.

Read about a year in the life at the company here.

Learn about Eagle Hill's current career opportunities here.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting

Related Links

http://www.eaglehillconsulting.com

