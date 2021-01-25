Eagle Hill Named Top Consulting Firm To Work For In New Vault 2021 Rankings

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting again has earned top rankings on the Vault Consulting 50 ranking for 2021, an annual rating of the top firms to work for in North America. The company climbed to the eighth spot among boutique firms, and is ranked number 26 among all firms in North America. Based on scores from employees, the company this year also earned high marks for its culture and satisfaction.

The Vault rankings further cement Eagle Hill's position as one of the best consulting firms to work for in the U.S. Other areas of recognition include Eagle Hill's work/life balance, hours in the office, travel requirements, relationship with supervisors, benefits, health and wellness, interaction with clients, innovation and training. Read more about Eagle Hill's rankings here.

"The past year has presented unprecedented business and workforce challenges, so we're especially proud to have climbed in the Vault 2021 rankings. Since our founding, we've made a deliberate effort to build a culture that gives equal importance to client service and employee well-being," says Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill president and chief executive officer. "As a result, our people-centric culture has powered our resilience and innovation during the COVID-19 turmoil. The Vault rankings are another proof point that we've truly established a culture that delivers results for our clients while balancing the day-to-day needs of our employees in any situation," she said.

The Vault Consulting 50 rankings are an independent assessment of verified consulting employees in North America. Vault calculated the 2021 Vault Consulting 50 rankings based on a wide range of factors, and more information about Vault's methodology is available here.

The Vault findings are aligned with Eagle Hill's own employee survey that finds 94 percent of employees say they feel respected and valued by colleagues while 94 percent indicate that the company has a collaborative culture. In the company's most recent client survey, 100 percent say they are satisfied with their Eagle Hill experience.

Eagle Hill's founders broke from the pack of large, traditional consulting companies to establish a firm that is collaborative, unified and possesses an entrepreneurial spirit. The company considers itself to be a community of consultants rather than a traditional consultancy. As a result, Eagle Hill is uniquely positioned to help solve client business problems across various industries.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

