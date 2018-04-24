Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure

Benefiting from the power of Azure's global infrastructure, the multi-tenant data management platform will help investment managers capture the diverse data needed to manage assets and seek alpha, combined with the expertise of Eagle Managed ServicesSM and a visionary approach to helping clients ensure data validity and accuracy. Deploying on the Azure cloud platform will help to provide the resiliency, availability and scale needed to quickly adapt to today's dynamic markets.

"The cloud has already diminished many of the barriers that have traditionally impeded investment managers' ability to adopt and benefit from breakthrough technologies," said Mal Cullen, Eagle's Chief Executive Officer. "This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Eagle as we continue to innovate and develop data management and cloud solutions that meet both the current and future needs of our clients."

Judson Althoff, executive vice president, Worldwide Commercial Business at Microsoft, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Eagle Investment Systems, a BNY Mellon company, to support our mutual customers in the financial services industry. The benefits that Azure provides as an enterprise-grade cloud platform, coupled with Eagle's expertise in serving global investment managers, will allow companies to more efficiently manage costs and challenges while maximizing the value of their data."

Cullen added, "We are proud of our track record of providing solutions with a data-centric focus. Combining our knowledge with the strength of Microsoft and the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, this data management platform will also enable future opportunities for Performance and Accounting clients to benefit from enhanced analytics and reporting capabilities, and further combined with the breadth of the BNY Mellon Asset Servicing solutions will provide clients with many opportunities to leverage their data."

Eagle Investment Systems

Eagle is committed to helping financial institutions worldwide grow assets efficiently with its award-winning portfolio management suite of data management, investment accounting and performance measurement solutions that are delivered over its secure private cloud, Eagle ACCESSSM. Eagle deploys trusted solutions and services that create operational efficiencies and help reduce complexity and risk. Eagle Investment Systems LLC is a subsidiary of BNY Mellon. Additional information is available at http://www.eagleinvsys.com or follow us on Twitter @Eagleinvsys.

BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2018, BNY Mellon had $33.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contact:

Jeremy Skaling

Eagle Investment Systems

781.943.2318

jskaling@eagleinvsys.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eagle-investment-systems-to-deliver-cloud-data-management-solution-for-global-investment-managers-powered-by-microsoft-azure-300634428.html

SOURCE Eagle Investment Systems LLC

Related Links

http://www.eagleinvsys.com

