Eagle Mark 4 Opens Third Facility, Expanding its National Operations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Mark 4, a Kalmar Ottawa Premier Partner, is excited to announce the opening of a new facility on the West Coast of the United States. The strategic expansion is a testament to their commitment to meeting the evolving needs of their valued customers.

The new facility, regionally located in Albuquerque, New Mexico will play a pivotal role in enhancing the company's ability to serve customers on the West Coast and beyond. It will feature dedicated customer support teams, and a streamlined logistics system to ensure faster delivery times, improved product availability, and exceptional service quality.

"Expanding to the West Coast is a significant milestone for Eagle Mark 4," said Mike Tozzi, Eagle Mark 4 President. "We recognize the growing demand for our products and services in this region, and this new facility will allow us to better support our existing customers while reaching new ones. Our mission has always been to provide top-notch solutions and unparalleled customer support, and this expansion reinforces that commitment."

The new facility at 2108 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107, will extend business hours from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. EST, servicing multiple time zones with live in-house parts specialists. Customers can order at the Yard Truck Parts Store 24/7, with 95% of products shipped the same day.

With Albuquerque being its first location in the West and the third location for the business, following its headquarters in Mansfield, Ohio, and second location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, this is a key milestone for Eagle Mark 4 as a leader of sales, service, rental, and parts in the yard truck industry.

About Eagle Mark 4: Eagle Mark 4 is a Kalmar Ottawa Premier Partner serving the yard truck industry since 1977 with sales, service, rentals, and parts. A leading supplier of Kalmar Ottawa yard trucks paired with an exclusive 5 million+ parts inventory, Eagle Mark 4 has a national presence supporting heavy equipment customers, from small storage yards to large port operations. We strive to bring customers high-quality service with the latest innovations in products and services. Learn more at eaglemark4.com.

