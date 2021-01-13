Eagle Merchant Partners Invests in Caliber Car Wash

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Merchant Partners (Eagle), a leading Atlanta-based private equity firm, today announced its investment in Caliber Car Wash.

Founded in 2019 by Danny York and Mac McCall, Caliber Car Wash is a membership-driven premium, express car wash company, with locations throughout the Southeast.

"We are thrilled with our partnership with Eagle," said Mac McCall, Caliber Car Wash. "The focus of their investment strategy, extensive and far-reaching experience in scaling other multi-unit consumer companies is what we've been looking for in a partner."

"Danny, Mac, and the Caliber team have created an incredible company that is quickly becoming a leader in the express car wash industry," said E. Brady Sumner, Eagle. "We are proud to partner with the Caliber team to accelerate its next stage of growth."

The Atlanta-based company currently has seven car washes throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, and more than 15,000 monthly members. It will double its footprint, with seven additional locations opening in the first half of this year.

Caliber's services include a state-of-the-art, hands-free tunnel system combined with premium amenities at no extra cost including double drop vacuum booms, glass cleaner, degreaser, air fresheners and mat cleaners. Caliber offers its customers the option for a single wash or an unlimited monthly wash membership starting as low as $20.



Leveraging its success in consumer companies, including Chicken Salad Chick, Planet Fitness, and recent investment in Code Ninjas, Eagle and Caliber will focus primarily on new unit development throughout the Southeast and evaluate selective acquisitions opportunities. The teams bring a data-driven approach to site selection and membership acquisition to the quickly growing express car industry.

Source Capital provided debt financing.



ABOUT EAGLE MERCHANT PARTNERS

Eagle Merchant Partners is an Atlanta, Georgia based private equity firm focused on consumer and industrial investments in Southeastern companies with unique growth opportunities. For more information, visit eaglemerchantpartners.com.

