Eagle Moon Hemp Announces 4 New CBD Topical Products for Athletes and People With Active Lifestyles

DEMING, N.M., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Moon Hemp has developed two CBD Roll-On products one that cools and one that warms as well as, two CBD Muscle Rub's geared towards athletes and those with an active lifestyle.

CBD can be a terrifically helpful and useful tool for athletes. As a company that does not hesitate to explore the benefits of CBD and its components for all different facets of life, Eagle Moon Hemp is a great resource for athletes that want to integrate CBD into their workout regimen as well as post-workout routine.

Eagle Moon Hemp

The above products have been designed to help target pain receptors and inhibit inflammation which can help promote faster recovery from exercise and minor muscle sprains and keep athletes working out and those of us that live active lifestyles going.

Not only do the products act as a topical analgesic, but they also provide the other benefits of CBD that athletes can take advantage of. This is an especially popular solution for athletes who do not like the bitter taste of a tincture or if they are strict with their diet.

The CBD roll-on cooling and warming products are designed to provide relief to tense and overworked muscles. These products may be used together for muscle relief or separately, depending on the need.

The CBD cream comes in a 1000mg or 1500mg version both of which use full-spectrum CBD in their formulation.

Eagle Moon Hemp offers the perfect formula for those who want to maximize their athletic performance. All four of these products were created with athletes and individuals with active lifestyles in mind and are the perfect addition to anyone's active lifestyle. These products will be readily available in our online shop in this section https://eaglemoonhemp.com/product-category/cbd-topicals/.

About Eagle Moon Hemp:

Founded in March of 2019, Eagle Moon Hemp is a company with the mission of creating high-quality, all-natural, plant-based CBD products for the discerning consumer. Specializing in cannabis extracts, Eagle Moon Hemp offers a wide range of CBD products dedicated to the idea that healthy, active consumers deserve nothing less than the best. Being a fully integrated manufacturer, Eagle Moon Hemp can ensure that each and every product meets their high standards of quality and purity. For more information on Eagle Moon Hemp, visit https://eaglemoonhemp.com/

Mega Strength CBD Roll-On

