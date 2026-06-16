EAGLE RIDGE RESORT & SPA HONORS VETERANS WITH TWO-DAY FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION BENEFITING HONOR FLIGHT

'A Soaring Salute' Features Team Fastrax Skydivers, WWII Reenactors, Firecracker Run, Golf Tournament, Live Entertainment and Family Activities

GALENA, Ill., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Independence Day weekend, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa will transform into a tribute to America's veterans as it hosts A Soaring Salute, a two-day Fourth of July celebration benefiting Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States.

Team Fastrax skydivers perform a patriotic aerial demonstration carrying a giant American flag during Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa's Fourth of July celebration. Photo Credit: Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa. A World War II reenactor arrives in a restored military Jeep at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa during the resort's Fourth of July celebration benefiting Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States. The event features immersive living history experiences, patriotic tributes, and family-friendly activities honoring America's veterans. Photo Credit: Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa.

Taking place July 3-4, the patriotic event will bring together veterans, military families, history enthusiasts, local residents, and visitors for a weekend of remembrance, entertainment, and community support. Highlights include a dramatic parachute demonstration by the nationally recognized Team Fastrax skydivers, living history experiences featuring World War II reenactors, the annual Firecracker 5K/10K Run & Walk, and the Fourth Annual Honor Flight Golf Scramble.

Proceeds from select activities will benefit Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transporting veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials built in their honor.

"Our nation's veterans have sacrificed so much for our freedom, and Independence Day is the perfect time to recognize their service," said Steve Geisz, general manager of Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa. "A Soaring Salute is an opportunity for families and community members to come together, celebrate our country's history, and support an organization that does incredible work for veterans throughout our region."

The celebration begins July 3 at Eagle Ridge's North Course with a full day of activities. Guests can participate in the Firecracker 5K/10K Run & Walk, enjoy a Pancakes & Parachutes breakfast, watch the Presentation of Colors by the Galena American Legion and VFW Post 2665, and experience a thrilling aerial performance by Team Fastrax.

Throughout the day, members of The Secondary Infantry Division WWII Reenactors will provide immersive living history demonstrations featuring authentic military encampments, vehicles, equipment displays, and educational presentations designed to bring history to life for visitors of all ages.

The day continues with the Fourth Annual Honor Flight Golf Scramble and concludes with the Stars and Stripes Jeep Showcase near Highlands Restaurant.

On July 4, the celebration shifts to Shenandoah Riding Center for an afternoon Barn Party featuring pony rides, wagon rides, a petting zoo, balloon artists, bounce houses, live music, and performances by the Midwest Renegades and Ten Gallon Hat. Complimentary shuttle service will be available for resort guests.

The event is expected to attract visitors from throughout Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and beyond, further establishing Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa as a premier destination for holiday celebrations in the Midwest.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Friday, July 3

Firecracker 5K/10K Run & Walk

Kids Sparkler Sprint

Pancakes & Parachutes Breakfast

Presentation of Colors by Galena American Legion & VFW Post 2665

Team Fastrax Skydiving Demonstration

WWII Living History Encampment and Military Displays

Fourth Annual Honor Flight Golf Scramble

Stars and Stripes Jeep Showcase

Saturday, July 4

Family Barn Party at Shenandoah Riding Center

Midwest Renegades Performance

Pony Rides and Wagon Rides

Petting Zoo

Balloon Artists

Bounce House

Live Music by Ten Gallon Hat

Food and Beverage Available for Purchase

Most activities are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the Honor Flight Golf Scramble. For golf tournament registration, contact Kay Offenheiser at 815-776-5035 or [email protected].

For more information, visit www.eagleridge.com.

ABOUT HONOR FLIGHT OF DUBUQUE AND THE TRI-STATES

Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States is dedicated to honoring America's veterans by providing free trips to Washington, D.C., allowing them to visit the memorials created in recognition of their service and sacrifice.

ABOUT EAGLE RIDGE RESORT & SPA

Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa is a full-service destination resort located near historic Galena, Illinois. The resort's grounds include 63 holes on four award-winning golf courses, and accommodations that range from quaint Inn rooms to over 100 villas and distinctive homes. Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa has 15,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting space and beautiful conference homes, which regularly accommodate corporate groups, banquets, and weddings. Other features include award-winning restaurants, Highlands restaurant, Lounge 289, pro shop, Country Store and a gas station, the new Stonedrift Spa, and an incredible selection of outdoor seasonal activities including miles of biking, hiking and horseback riding trails, as well as tennis, hot air balloon rides, boating and fishing on the picturesque 225-acre Lake Galena. For reservations or additional information, call (800) 892-2269 or visit www.eagleridge.com.

SOURCE Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa