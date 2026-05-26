THE GREAT GALENA BALLOON RACE RETURNS TO EAGLE RIDGE RESORT & SPA JUNE 19-21, 2026

Beloved Summer Tradition Raises Funds for JDRF & Camp Hertko Hollow and Features Balloon Glows, Live Music and Family Activities

GALENA, Ill., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the Midwest's most anticipated summer traditions, the Great Galena Balloon Race, returns to Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa from Friday, June 19, through Sunday, June 21, 2026. The three-day event will once again benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) of Eastern Iowa and Camp Hertko Hollow.

Now in its 2026 edition, the event is expected to draw thousands of spectators for a full weekend of balloon launches, evening balloon glows, live entertainment and family-friendly programming.

Great Galena Balloon Race at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa in Galena, Illinois, June 19-21, 2026. Photo Credit: Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa

"This event has become a signature summer experience in Galena," said Colin Sanderson, director of sales and marketing at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa. "Guests enjoy spectacular balloon races and glows alongside live music, a car show and activities for all ages — all while supporting an important cause."

Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa serves as host sponsor, with all race activities taking place on the North Course Practice Range. Since 2002, the Great Galena Balloon Race has raised more than $350,000 for JDRF and Camp Hertko Hollow, helping fund research and programs supporting those impacted by Type 1 diabetes.

Event Highlights Include:

Multiple hot air balloon races

Two evening balloon glows

Balloon rides (available for advance purchase)

Live music performances

Family-friendly activities

Admission is $5 per person at the gate. Credit and debit cards are not accepted at the event. Free parking and shuttle service will be available. Event times and activities are subject to change.

Resort reservations and information are available at www.eagleridge.com.

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About Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa

Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa is a full-service destination resort located in scenic Galena, Illinois, approximately 150 miles west of Chicago. The property features 63 holes across four distinctive golf courses, including the award-winning General, along with accommodations ranging from Inn rooms to more than 100 villas and private homes. With 15,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, dining venues, Stonedrift Spa and a wide range of outdoor activities — including boating and fishing on the 225-acre Lake Galena, hiking and biking trails, tennis and seasonal programming — Eagle Ridge offers year-round experiences for leisure travelers, weddings and corporate retreats.

SOURCE Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa