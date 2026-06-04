AWARD-WINNING CHEF BRANDON VEITCH APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHEF AT EAGLE RIDGE RESORT & SPA

GALENA, Ill., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa in Galena announced today that acclaimed chef Brandon Veitch has joined the award-winning resort as executive chef, bringing his nationally recognized culinary talent and fine dining expertise to one of the Midwest's premier resort destinations.

Chef Brandon, Executive Chef at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, brings creativity, passion, and elevated Midwest flavors to every dining experience across the resort. Photo courtesy of Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa. Highlands Golf Clubhouse and Restaurant Photo Credit Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa

"We are thrilled to welcome chef Brandon Veitch to Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa," said Steve Geisz, general manager of Eagle Ridge. "His creativity, leadership, and passion for hospitality make him an incredible addition to our culinary team as we continue elevating the guest experience across the resort."

As executive chef, Veitch will oversee culinary operations throughout Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, including menu development, dining experiences, banquets, weddings, special events, and seasonal programming across the property.

Veitch brings an impressive culinary background spanning luxury hotels, fine dining restaurants, and destination resorts. Most recently, he served as executive chef at Edge by Goldmoor Inn in Galena, where he helped elevate the restaurant into one of the region's top dining destinations known for innovative seasonal cuisine and refined presentations.

Prior to that role, Veitch spent more than five years at The Peninsula Chicago, where he worked his way from lead cook to chef de cuisine at the five-star luxury hotel. His culinary experience also includes roles at The Langham Chicago, Radisson Blu Chicago, and private chef positions in California.

Throughout his career, Veitch has earned recognition for both his technical skill and creative approach to cuisine. His accomplishments include maintaining the #1 restaurant ranking in Galena, appearances on WGN and FOX cooking segments, and a nomination for San Pellegrino's Best Sous Chef 30 Under 30.

A graduate of Kendall College's culinary program and Roosevelt University's hospitality management program, Veitch is known for crafting elevated seasonal menus rooted in technique, local ingredients, and approachable luxury dining.

For more information on Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, visit www.eagleridge.com.

About Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa

Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa is located 150 miles west of Chicago in Galena, Ill. The resort's grounds include 63 holes on four award-winning golf courses, and accommodations that range from quaint Inn rooms to over 100 villas and distinctive homes. Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa has 15,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting space and beautiful conference homes, which regularly accommodate corporate groups, banquets, and weddings. Other features include award-winning restaurants, Highlands restaurant, Lounge 289, pro shop, Country Store and a gas station, the new Stonedrift Spa, and an incredible selection of outdoor seasonal activities including miles of biking, hiking and horseback riding trails, as well as tennis, hot air balloon rides, boating and fishing on the picturesque 225-acre Lake Galena. For reservations or additional information, call (800) 892-2269 or visit www.eagleridge.com.

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SOURCE Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa