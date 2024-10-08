Eagle Rock School's Alternative Teacher Licensure Program Receives Reauthorization from Colorado Department of Education

ESTES PARK, Colo., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Rock School today announced that its Alternative Licensure Program has been reauthorized by the Colorado Department of Education (CDE). This renewal underscores Eagle Rock's commitment to providing innovative and effective pathways for individuals seeking to become educators.

The Alternative Licensure Program at Eagle Rock's Professional Development Center, first established in 2002, is designed to offer a non-traditional route for aspiring educators to obtain their teaching license while gaining practical experience in a supportive and immersive educational environment. Through a combination of coursework, mentorship, and hands-on teaching opportunities, participants in the program develop the skills and confidence needed to excel in the field of education.

"We are incredibly proud of the work being done through our Alternative Licensure Program," said Cami Thomas, director of Professional Development & Belonging at Eagle Rock School. "This reauthorization from the Colorado Department of Education validates the effectiveness of our approach in preparing educators who are not only knowledgeable but also deeply committed to serving diverse communities and meeting the needs of all students."

One of the key features of Eagle Rock's Alternative Licensure Program is its focus on equity and inclusion. Participants engage in coursework and activities that challenge traditional notions of teaching and learning, with an emphasis on culturally responsive pedagogy and addressing the individual needs of students from diverse backgrounds.

"We believe that every student deserves access to a high-quality education, and that begins with having skilled and compassionate educators in the classroom," said Thomas. "Our program is dedicated to empowering educators to create inclusive learning environments where all students can thrive."

The reauthorization of Eagle Rock's Alternative Licensure Program by the Colorado Department of Education is a testament to the program's success in preparing educators who are equipped to meet the evolving demands of 21st-century classrooms. As Eagle Rock continues to innovate in the field of education, it remains committed to providing transformative learning experiences that empower both students and educators alike.

For more information about Eagle Rock School and its Alternative Teacher Licensure Program, visit https://www.eaglerockschool.org/professional-development-center/teacher-licensure-program.

About Eagle Rock

Nestled in the mountains of Estes Park, Colorado, Eagle Rock is a full-scholarship, year-round, residential high school that enrolls young people ages 15-17 in an innovative learning experience with national recognition. The Eagle Rock Professional Development Center works with Changemakers – educators and students – committed to preparing the next generation of leaders to break down unjust systems. The Professional Development Center empowers and supports educators and students to become catalysts of change in their lives and communities. With a vision for high schools to be high-functioning centers of engagement and learning, Eagle Rock's Professional Development Center is interested in working with Changemakers who embrace the power of diversity and are boldly committed to charting a new path, together. Eagle Rock School and Professional Development Center is administered by the American Honda Education Corporation, a subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

SOURCE Eagle Rock School and Professional Development Center