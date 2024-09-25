Eagle Rock's Professional Development Center Launches Third Changemaker Cohort

ESTES PARK, Colo., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Rock School and Professional Development Center (PDC) launched its third Changemaker Cohort, bringing together a diverse group of students and educators from schools across the country, all dedicated to transforming their educational environments and promoting equity, inclusion and belonging.

The Changemaker Cohort is a unique professional development opportunity designed for pairs of students and educators who are committed to creating meaningful change in their schools and communities. Participants engage in intensive, hands-on training sessions that focus on innovative practices, leadership development, and collaborative strategies to drive school improvement.

The Changemaker Cohort has empowered students and educators to foster environments where all students can thrive. Post this

Participating Schools in the 2024 Changemaker Cohort:

Eagle Rock School, Estes Park, Colo.

Ètude School, Sheboygan, Wis.

Francis Parker School , Louisville, Ky.

, Freedom High School, Albuquerque, N.M.

Lake Arthur School , Lake Arthur, N.M.

, Vaux Big Picture High School, Philadelphia, Penn.

Key Highlights of the Changemaker Cohort Program:

Comprehensive Training : The program offers a mix of workshops, discussions, and hands-on activities led by seasoned facilitators who are experts in the fields of education, equity, and community engagement.

: The program offers a mix of workshops, discussions, and hands-on activities led by seasoned facilitators who are experts in the fields of education, equity, and community engagement. Collaborative Learning : Cohort members will work closely with peers from across the country, sharing insights and strategies while building a supportive network of like-minded educators.

: Cohort members will work closely with peers from across the country, sharing insights and strategies while building a supportive network of like-minded educators. Action-oriented Projects : Participants will design and implement a project tailored to their specific school or community needs, with ongoing support from Eagle Rock's Professional Development Center.

: Participants will design and implement a project tailored to their specific school or community needs, with ongoing support from Eagle Rock's Professional Development Center. Focus on Equity: A core component of the program is addressing issues of equity, inclusion, and belonging, ensuring that all students have access to high-quality educational opportunities.

Eagle Rock's Director of Professional Development & Belonging, Cami Thomas, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming cohort, "We are excited to welcome our third cohort of Changemakers. These students and educators are the driving force behind positive change in our schools, and we are committed to providing them with the tools, support, and inspiration they need to make a lasting impact."

Since its inception in 2022, the Changemaker Cohort has empowered students and educators to become leaders and innovators, fostering environments where all students can thrive. This year's cohort promises to build on that success, with participants poised to tackle some of the most pressing challenges in education today.

For more information about the Changemaker Cohort and Eagle Rock's Professional Development Center, please visit Eagle Rock PDC's website .

About Eagle Rock

Nestled in the mountains of Estes Park, Colorado, Eagle Rock is a full-scholarship, year-round, residential high school that enrolls young people ages 15-17 in an innovative learning experience with national recognition. The Eagle Rock Professional Development Center works with Changemakers – educators and students – committed to preparing the next generation of leaders to break down unjust systems. The Professional Development Center empowers and supports educators and students to become catalysts of change in their lives and communities. With a vision for high schools to be high-functioning centers of engagement and learning, Eagle Rock's Professional Development Center is interested in working with Changemakers who embrace the power of diversity and are boldly committed to charting a new path, together. Eagle Rock School and Professional Development Center is administered by the American Honda Education Corporation, a subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

SOURCE Eagle Rock School and Professional Development Center