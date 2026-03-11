Eagle Rock's Professional Development Center Recruiting for Sixth Changemaker Cohort Launching February 15-19, 2027

ESTES PARK, Colo., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Rock School and Professional Development Center (PDC) is now recruiting schools for its Sixth Changemaker Cohort, which launches February 15-19, 2027. This national program brings together teams of students and educators dedicated to transforming their schools into more equitable, inclusive, and engaging learning environments.

The Changemaker Cohort is about reimagining what's possible in schools. Post this Eagle Rock School and Professional Development Center is now recruiting schools for its Sixth Changemaker Cohort, a national program that brings together teams of students and educators dedicated to transforming their schools into more equitable, inclusive, and engaging learning environments.

The Changemaker Cohort is about reimagining what's possible in schools.

The Changemaker Cohort is a unique professional development experience designed for student–educator pairs who are committed to creating meaningful change in their local contexts. Over the course of the one-year program, participants will engage in intensive, hands-on sessions focused on leadership development, equity-driven school improvement, and strategies to strengthen belonging for all students.

Why Apply to the Changemaker Cohort?

Comprehensive immersive learning: Workshops, discussions, and applied practice led by expert facilitators.

Workshops, discussions, and applied practice led by expert facilitators. Collaborative Network: Join a national learning community of schools advancing equity and engagement.

Join a national learning community of schools advancing equity and engagement. Action Projects: Design and launch a project tailored to your school's specific needs, with coaching and ongoing support from Eagle Rock PDC.

Design and launch a project tailored to your school's specific needs, with coaching and ongoing support from Eagle Rock PDC. Student–Educator Partnership: Grounded in the belief that lasting change comes when youth and adults lead together.

"This program is about reimagining what's possible in schools," said Dan Condon, Associate Director of Professional Development, Eagle Rock School. "By partnering students and educators as co-leaders, we're cultivating the skills, courage, and community needed to disrupt inequities and create schools where every young person thrives."

Since its launch in 2021, the Changemaker Cohort has supported schools nationwide in designing equity-focused innovations that enhance outcomes and foster belonging. The upcoming Sixth Cohort will build on this momentum by equipping a new generation of student–educator teams to lead transformational work in their communities.

Participating schools to date include:

Crosstown High, TN

Eagle Rock School, CO

Empower Generations High School, CA

E'Tude High School, WI

Fannie Lou Freedom High School, NY

Francis Parker High School, KY

Freedom High School, NM

Highline Big Picture, WA

iLEAD Agua Dulce, CA

Lake Arthur High School, NM

Malcolm Shabazz City, WI

Mapleton Early College Prep, CO

Nashville Big Picture, TN

New Visions Humanities IV, NY

Quincy Innovation Academy Big Picture, WA

Vaux Big Picture, PA

Welte Big Picture, CO

Applications are now open for student and staff pairs interested in joining the Sixth Cohort, February 15-19, 2027.

For more information or to apply, visit www.changemakercohort.org.

About Eagle Rock

Nestled in the mountains of Estes Park, Colorado, Eagle Rock is a full-scholarship, year-round, residential high school enrolling young people ages 15-17 in an innovative learning experience with national recognition. The Eagle Rock Professional Development Center works with Changemakers—educators and students—committed to preparing the next generation of leaders to break down unjust systems. With a vision for high schools to be centers of engagement and learning, the PDC empowers teams to embrace diversity, equity, and collective leadership. Eagle Rock School and Professional Development Center is a Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative of the American Honda Education Corporation, a subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

SOURCE Eagle Rock School and Professional Development Center