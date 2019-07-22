Eagle Scouts to Speak with NASA Astronaut Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty years after NASA astronaut and Eagle Scout Neil Armstrong sent greetings from space to the 1969 Scout Jamboree, scouts will have an opportunity to talk live with an astronaut aboard the International Space Station at 1:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday, July 24. The Earth-to-space call will air live on NASA television and the agency's website.

NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, who arrived at the space station July 20, will speak to a new generation of scouts attending the World Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean, West Virginia. Held every four years, the Jamboree attracts more than 45,000 scouts from 150 countries and provides educational and inspirational activities focused on adventure, sustainability, peace, and community service.

The event will be held in the Tillerson Lecture Hall at Summit Bechtel Reserve, located at 2550 Jack Furst Dr. Media interested in attending should contact Kate Jacobs at kate.jacobs@scouting.org or 469-203-2807.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station engages audiences in ways that will encourage them to participate in NASA's mission and highlight the space station as the only testbed and proving ground in microgravity for future human space exploration. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

Through NASA's Artemis lunar program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon by 2024 and then on to Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

Learn more about America's Moon to Mars exploration approach at:

https://www.nasa.gov/topics/moon-to-mars

Follow NASA astronauts on social media at:

https://www.twitter.com/NASA_astronauts

Find videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

