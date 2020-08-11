Eagle Telemedicine Appoints Brian Hunt, M.D., as Telehospitalist Trainer

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Telemedicine today announced the appointment of Brian Hunt, M.D., as Telehospitalist Trainer. In this newly created role, Dr. Hunt will onboard telemedicine physicians by introducing best practices, technology, and specific hospital processes for optimal delivery of care.

"Dr. Hunt is a skilled physician and communicator," said Talbot "Mac" McCormick, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Eagle Telemedicine. "He enjoys interacting with patients and onsite physicians to produce the best possible care and outcomes, as well as sharing the nuances of practicing telemedicine with our growing team. In this new role, he brings a wealth of experience, both in onsite and remote practice, which will help prepare our new recruits for what they will experience as a telemedicine provider."

Dr. Hunt received his medical degree in internal medicine from the University of Kansas in 1985. After more than 20 years of medical practice in various settings, including emergency medicine and rural community clinics, he became a telenocturnist with Eagle Telemedicine in 2012. Dr. Hunt was also instrumental in forming Sunflower Telemedicine, a group of Kansas physicians who partner with Eagle Telemedicine to improve healthcare access in Kansas' rural communities.

"As Telehospitalist Trainer, my focus is to prepare our new telemedicine providers for success right from their very first shift," said Dr. Hunt. "Telehospitalists must be comfortable with the technology, as well as the subtleties of each hospital team. Learning to develop a 'webside manner' is critical when communicating and creating a personal connection with patients. This training will enable new telehospitalists to provide high quality care."

Eagle Telemedicine provides technology enabled care. Founded in 2008, Eagle was one of the first companies to emerge in the telemedicine physician service arena and continues to lead the industry over a decade later—designing, managing and operating telemedicine programs across health systems and hospitals of all types including acute care, micro hospitals and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). Eagle's solutions help facilities offer specialized care to underserved communities, eliminate locum support costs, prevent burnout, manage coverage gaps, reduce unnecessary transfers, and increase patient census. Multiple specialties include Hospitalist Medicine, Stroke and Acute Neurology, Psychiatry, Critical Care, Cardiology, Infectious Disease and a range of other specialties in a wide variety of service models. Eagle is truly differentiated in the marketplace and focuses on delivering care through small pods of telemedicine providers that become long-term members of a hospital's medical staff family. For more information, visit www.eagletelemedicine.com.

