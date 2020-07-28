Eagle Telemedicine's Brian Hunt, MD, Named as the Top Provider for Virtual Hospitalist Care

ATLANTA, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Hunt, MD, a TeleHospitalist at Eagle Telemedicine, was named the Top Telehealth Provider for Hospitalist Care during Teladoc Health's 14th Telehealth Innovation Forum. This award recognizes Dr. Hunt's achievements in virtual care volume and telehealth leadership.

The 2020 Telehealth Innovation Forum was held virtually this July 21-22. The forum previously recognized Eagle Telemedicine with its Telehealth Global Leadership Award and Founder's Award for Telehealth Excellence. Dr. Hunt's award recognizes his experience as a TeleHospitalist with Eagle, caring for more than 8,000 patient admissions during his tenure.

Dr. Hunt joined Eagle in 2012 as a TeleHospitalist after more than 20 years of medical practice in settings ranging from emergency rooms to rural clinics. He is also a co-founder of Sunflower Telemedicine, a group of Kansas physicians who collaborate with Eagle to improve healthcare access in rural Kansas communities.

"Eagle Telemedicine is a very special company, and I am proud to be part of their mission to bring affordable, high-quality hospitalist care to hospitals throughout the country," said Hunt. "It's been very fulfilling to help Eagle grow along with the practice of telemedicine, and I greatly value the opportunity to use this technology to develop personal connections and provide effective treatment plans for our patients in their home communities. To have these efforts recognized by Teledoc Health is a great honor."

"Dr. Hunt is a valued member of the Eagle Telemedicine team who consistently provides quality patient care and we're proud that Teledoc Health has recognized his contributions to the TeleHospitalist field," said Talbot "Mac" McCormick, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Telemedicine. "Not only does Dr. Hunt contribute to hospital care teams, he offers his expertise and leadership to our Eagle team with valuable insights that have contributed to our ongoing growth."

About Eagle Telemedicine

Eagle Telemedicine provides technology enabled care. Eagle Telemedicine was one of the first companies to emerge in the telemedicine physician service arena, and is still pioneering the industry a decade later—designing, managing and operating telemedicine programs to acute care hospitals, micro hospitals and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). Eagle's solutions help facilities offer specialized care to underserved communities, eliminate locum support costs, prevent burnout, manage coverage gaps, reduce unnecessary transfers, and increase patient census. Multiple specialties include Hospitalist Medicine, Stroke and Acute Neurology, Psychiatry, Critical Care, Cardiology, Infectious Disease and a range of other specialties in a wide variety of service models. Eagle is truly differentiated in the marketplace and focuses on delivering care through small pods of telemedicine providers that become long-term members of a hospital's medical staff family. For more information, visit www.eagletelemedicine.com.

