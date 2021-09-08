EagleAi SaaS Platform for Fraud detection, Compliance, and Trading Risk Management is now available in AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EagleAi LLC, a provider of advanced Risk Management solutions using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, announced today that EagleAi Trading Risk, Fraud Risk, and Compliance Risk, its flagship products for risk management in Trading are now available in AWS Marketplace as a SaaS platform. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"We are delighted to announce the availability of EagleAi on a major cloud platform like AWS." said Shyam Sreenivasan, CEO of Quantel AI. "With EagleAi as a AWS SaaS platform, our customers can depend on the enterprise grade security and scalability offered by AWS and seamlessly apply specialized AI/ML based solutions to detect operational issues, fraud, and/or other regulatory issues hidden in their environments in near real-time."

EagleAi is a massively scalable, self-learning AI engine that "observes and learns" the patterns of trading behaviors of different entities involved in trading such as the clients, traders, trading desks, symbols, and even the systems that are used for trading, and provides an anomaly dashboard to accurately detect any anomalous trading activity or patterns in the entire environment. Risk managers can have an eagle's eye view on trading activity with EagleAi.

EagleAi modules have a high accuracy rate thanks to the ensemble of AI models employed to do the job. With its reliance on multiple different approaches to confirm an issue before it is raised as an alert, EagleAi is highly accurate in its identification of issues and reduces false positives. Furthermore, it is able to detect a problem before it becomes serious using its trend forecasting techniques. EagleAi uses innovative methods to triangulate across different models to be able to identify the exact problem such as the specific client, trader, system name, etc., where the problem exists, which would provide detailed information and visual analytics to fix any problem instantaneously. There is no need to second guess with issues identified by EagleAi with potential savings of thousands of dollars on regulatory fines and operational losses.

The EagleAi product suite includes:

EagleAi Trading Risk module – an ensemble of AI engines that observes trading transactions and learns to identify outliers that matter for risk management. The advanced AI engines powering EagleAi Trading Risk modules have been designed to detect issues to prevent loss in trading due to operational issues and regulatory fines.

EagleAi Compliance Risk module – EagleAi's enterprise scale AI platform and its advanced compliance management modules reduce non-compliance risks faced by the trading firms. EagleAi has prebuilt models to support compliance rules of most global regulators such as SEC, FINRA, CFTC, FCA (UK), ESMA (EU) and SEBI (India).

EagleAi Fraud Risk module – an ensemble of AI engines that detects fraudulent trading patterns like spoofing, layering, and front running, timely detection of which can help avoid costly fines and litigations.

Highlights :

– EagleAi is a modular, customizable and scalable risk management solution that uses an ensemble of advanced AI techniques for accurate and timely detection of issues.



– 10x Faster in identifying costly errors than a traditional rule based risk management system.



– Reduces time-to-build your Artificial Intelligence based risk and compliance management solutions



– Integrates easily with a variety of data pipelines for alerts, dashboard charts, reporting, workflow ticketing, and GRC tools.

Get started with the EagleAi Risk Management Plug and Play Modules today @ https://eagleai.com/eagle-ai-aws-marketplace/

Watch our introduction to EagleAi on YouTube @ https://bit.ly/3DjpkJh

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/eagle-ai

About EagleAi LLC.

EagleAI, LLC is a fully owned subsidiary of Quantel AI, Inc, a New York based Fintech firm that was founded in 2018 to bring the power of AI for solving real-world problems in financial services such as fraud-detection, risk and compliance management in Trading and for democratizing access to smart systematic investment strategies to everyone with its AI based Robo-Investment platform – TenjinAI. For more information, visit https://quantel.ai, https://eagleai.com or email us at [email protected]

