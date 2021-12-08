Eaglebrook Advisors Partners with Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors to Provide Clients with Access to Bitcoin and Crypto SMAs

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaglebrook Advisors ("Eaglebrook"), the largest separately managed account ("SMA") platform in the crypto market, announced today it has partnered with Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm with approximately $2.7 billion assets under management, to broaden the selection of bitcoin and crypto investment strategies available to their clients.

Through this partnership, Eaglebrook's SMA platform provides Halbert Hargrove's financial advisors with direct access to bitcoin and digital assets as well as the ability to seamlessly add bitcoin and crypto assets to their clients' portfolios in a simple, secure, and compliant investment vehicle. Halbert Hargrove's clients' digital assets held in Eaglebrook's SMAs are secured in an offline, institutional-grade custody account at a qualified custodian.

"Eaglebrook has given us a platform to hold digital assets, with a qualified custodian, in a variety of account types. Added benefits are no investment minimums, it is cost competitive, and it integrates with our reporting to clients," said Brian Spinelli, Senior Wealth Advisor/Chair of Investment Committee.

The SMA platform is fully integrated with the major portfolio management and reporting systems serving RIAs and independent advisors. The platform includes seamless client onboarding, portfolio customization, and minimal tracking error. It also allows advisors to model, bill, and advise on their clients' bitcoin and digital asset holdings within a secure, unified technology ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to partner with Halbert Hargrove to provide them with a seamless and secure crypto solution for their investor clients," said Christopher King, CEO of Eaglebrook Advisors. "This partnership between Eaglebrook and Halbert Hargrove is a testament to the growing trend of financial advisors adopting bitcoin and crypto in an impactful way. Clients are demanding access and understanding of this emerging asset class and Eaglebrook's solutions can solve those pain points for financial advisors."

About Eaglebrook

Eaglebrook Advisors is a tech-driven investment manager that provides independent financial advisors with streamlined, secure, and compliant access to bitcoin and digital assets. The firm has created the first bitcoin and crypto separately managed accounts (SMAs), which are designed to seamlessly integrate with an advisor's current portfolio management systems and workflows. The company is backed by leading wealth management executives and financial institutions. The client's digital assets held in Eaglebrook's SMAs are secured in an offline, institutional-grade custody account at Gemini Trust Company. Gemini Trust Company is a fiduciary and qualified custodian under New York Banking Law and is licensed by the State of New York to custody digital assets.

For more information, please visit www.eaglebrookadvisors.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Halbert Hargrove

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, LLC, is a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm that provides investment management, wealth advisory, financial planning, and consulting services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and trusts. Founded in 1933, Halbert Hargrove is headquartered in Long Beach, CA, and has approximately $2.7B assets under management.

For more information, please visit www.halberthargrove.com.

