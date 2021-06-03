Eaglebrook Partners with AltoIRA, Enabling Seamless Investment in Bitcoin from Retirement Accounts for Independent Financial Advisors

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaglebrook Advisors (Eaglebrook) has partnered with Alto Solutions, Inc. (AltoIRA) to give independent financial advisors the ability to seamlessly invest in bitcoin and other digital assets through tax-advantaged accounts.

Eaglebrook is the first secure and compliant1 SMA platform that specializes in bitcoin and digital assets and is specifically designed for Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs). With Eaglebrook's addition of the streamlined IRA onboarding workflow, financial advisors can now quickly and cost-effectively allocate client assets to bitcoin and digital assets in retirement accounts.

"We are thrilled to join forces with AltoIRA to simplify and optimize the process of investing retirement assets in bitcoin and digital assets using customizable, tax-advantaged accounts," said Christopher King, CEO of Eaglebrook Advisors. "It only takes a few minutes for a financial advisor to open a self-directed IRA and transfer assets with AltoIRA. Eaglebrook takes care of everything else—including trade execution, portfolio management, compliance, and reporting. Our partnership with AltoIRA offers IRA investors secure, compliant, and streamlined access to bitcoin and digital assets at a time when market trends are making this asset class particularly attractive."

Demand for bitcoin and digital asset exposure from advisors and their clients has accelerated over the past few months. RIAs and financial advisors have become better educated on the emerging asset class and its asymmetric upside. Eaglebrook's SMA platform is fully integrated with the major portfolio management and reporting systems enabling advisors to model, bill, and advise on their clients' bitcoin and digital asset holdings within a secure, unified system. Investment in Eaglebrook SMAs give investors direct ownership of their digital assets, which are held in an offline, institutional-grade custody account at a qualified custodian. To learn more, please visit https://www.eaglebrookadvisors.com .

"We've seen investor interest in bitcoin and cryptocurrencies more broadly explode in recent years, along with interest in using tax-advantaged self-directed IRAs to invest," said Eric Satz, Founder and CEO of Alto Solutions. "We are proud to work with Eaglebrook to make it easy for advisors to securely incorporate digital asset investment strategies into any type of self-directed IRA on behalf of their clients."

About Eaglebrook

Eaglebrook Advisors provides independent financial advisors with streamlined, secure, and compliant access to cryptocurrency and digital assets. The firm has created the first bitcoin and digital asset separately managed accounts (SMAs), which are designed to seamlessly integrate with an advisor's current portfolio management and reporting systems and workflows. Eaglebrook's investment products allow advisors to directly add bitcoin and other digital assets to model portfolios, and include this asset class in their overall asset allocation strategies and in clients' financial plans.

For more information, please visit www.eaglebrookadvisors.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Alto



Alto is a Nashville-based financial technology company that launched its next-generation self-directed IRA platform in 2018 to make it easy for individuals to access and invest in alternative assets using their retirement funds. The first of its kind, Alto's platform streamlines the process for investors, investment funding portals, and investment sponsors alike. Among Alto's current investment partners include AngelList, Coinbase, EquityZen, Masterworks, Republic, and Wefunder, as well as financial advisors, fund sponsors, and other direct issuers. Alto is not a registered broker-dealer or investment advisor.

For more information, please visit www.AltoIRA.com or follow Alto on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

1 Digital assets held in Eaglebrook's SMAs are secured in an offline, institutional-grade custody account at Gemini Trust Company, FBO AltoIRA accounts as applicable. Gemini Trust Company is a fiduciary and qualified custodian under New York Banking Law and is licensed by the State of New York to custody digital assets.

