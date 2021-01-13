EagleClaw Midstream Achieves Major ESG Milestones That Enhance Its Future Market Position

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EagleClaw Midstream today announced it has achieved several milestone ESG goals, such as sourcing 100 percent of its required electricity from renewable energy sources, the Company's contributions and support to its communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and the appointment of its first independent Board member.

EagleClaw Midstream is the largest privately-owned midstream services provider in the Delaware Basin and operates a supersystem comprised of three interconnected natural gas processing complexes representing 1.3 Bcf/day of processing capacity.

Sourcing 100 Percent of its Electricity from Renewable Energy Sources

EagleClaw Midstream announced it has executed an agreement to source 100 percent of the electricity it uses in its operations from renewable energy sources beginning April 1, 2021.

"This agreement is one initiative within our broader sustainability plan to reshape how we operate, to limit our impact on the environment, to make our workplace even safer, and to deepen our stakeholder relationships," said Jamie Welch, President and CEO of EagleClaw Midstream.

Welch noted the agreement will ensure that the company has a reliable, secure, and cost-effective source of renewable energy for the foreseeable future. For the Company's customers, this creates tremendous adjunct benefits as it materially reduces overall indirect ("Scope 2") emissions in providing natural gas gathering and processing services for their production.

EagleClaw Midstream is the first major gathering and processing company in the Permian Basin to procure 100 percent of its power for its operations from renewable energy sources, he noted.

Broad ESG Program Established; 2020 Emphasis on Community Support During COVID-19 Pandemic

EagleClaw Midstream has established and implemented an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program across its operations. Over the past 12 months, the focus has been keeping its workplace safe and secure for employees because of the impact of the pandemic, Welch explained, and to support its communities' needs directly associated with hardships from COVID-19.

"Our existing management practices and relentless focus on safety and environmentally responsible operations are well aligned with the rigors and transparency demanded today by key constituencies. As we further advance and invest in our ESG effort, we see a relatively smooth transition to an even more open, metrics-driven model that will further accelerate our performance," he added.

In 2020, EagleClaw Midstream stepped up through donations and involvement in various community out-reach programs that supported healthcare workers, local school children and firefighters, emergency responders, law enforcement, and teachers.

Welch added that the Company will make further strides in its ESG program in the near term and will publish its first comprehensive ESG report in mid-2021.

"We understand that the importance of our social contract to operate in today's world needs to be supportive of something larger than just the physical footprint of our operations. We need to push initiatives and advance the dialogue to modify practices and behaviors and be a positive agent for change," said Welch.

Appoints Independent Board Member That Highlights its Commitment to Diversity and Strong Corporate Governance

The Company also added a talented new member to its Board of Directors. "We are delighted that Laura Sugg has joined the Board as our first independent Board member," said Welch. "Laura brings decades of relevant experience in the energy industry, a wealth of relationships in the sector as well as sage counsel and advice from other Boards on which she is a member. We are glad to have her input and counsel."

Blackstone Senior Managing Director and & Global Head of Blackstone Energy Partners David Foley and Adil Rahmathulla, Managing Partner of I Squared Capital, added, "We are pleased to add an executive of Laura's caliber to our Board. Her deep and broad background in the energy industry is an ideal complement for EagleClaw Midstream."

Sugg is currently serving on the boards of Murphy Oil and Public Service Enterprise Group. She previously held numerous executive and leadership positions with Conoco Phillips.

"I am privileged to join an organization with such an impressive management team and with strong sponsorship from Blackstone and I Squared Capital. EagleClaw is committed to excellence in responsible operations as well as long-term customer relationships, and I look forward to helping EagleClaw continue to thrive and succeed," said Sugg.

About EagleClaw Midstream

EagleClaw Midstream is a fully integrated, private midstream company that safely, responsibly, and sustainably operates in the heart of the Delaware Basin with over 650,000 acres under long-term dedication. EagleClaw is headquartered in Midland and has a significant presence in Houston. EagleClaw provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The Company is the largest private gas processor in the Delaware Basin, with 1,320 MMcf/day of capacity and more than 1,300 miles of operated pipelines. EagleClaw has long-term dedications for gas, crude, and water midstream services from approximately 30 successful and active producers in the Delaware Basin. EagleClaw is also a partner on the Permian Highway Pipeline project. For more information, please visit our website at www.eagleclawmidstream.com.

