EagleForce Warrior Foundation Announces Inaugural Gala to Benefit Military Veterans and Their Families

"We admire and want to recognize the incredible commitment and sacrifice our veterans and their families have made," said Cheryl Campbell, CEO and founder of the EagleForce Warrior Foundation. "This is the first of many events to create awareness of the unique transportation assistance and job training programs we provide to our deserving veterans."

The keynote speaker for the gala will be retired Army Gen. Barry McCaffrey. McCaffrey is a distinguished leader, international affairs expert, and national security analyst for NBC News. His service awards include: two Distinguished Service Crosses in Vietnam, in addition to two Silver Stars, as well as other awards including 3 Purple Hearts. Master of ceremony for the event is former Army Sgt. Thom Tran who, after being injured in combat in Iraq, turned to his talents to comedy, music, and veterans' advocacy.

Categories and honorees for the evening's event are:

Health Heroes Awards

Dr. Philip Corcoran. Dr. Corcoran is a surgeon at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians. He specializes in cardiovascular surgery and thoracic surgery. He practices at the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Clinic at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

Dr. Cynthia Macri. A retired U.S. Navy Capt., Dr. Macri brings over three decades of experience as a subspecialist in gynecological oncology and cancer management. Her responsibilities with the Navy included developing training tools to assess mental and behavioral health, identifying leading indicators of poor outcomes and points where intervention may be most useful, and developing case studies illustrating effective intervention techniques to prevent poor outcomes.

Veteran Services Award

Dr. Paul A. Tibbits. Dr. Tibbits has 18 years of experience leading change management, process re-engineering, and IT initiatives that support federal health care programs. He developed and implemented two worldwide medical record systems, restructured IT management, and regularly represented IT projects to senior executives and to Congress. Among them was the first and largest change management program in support of the Department of Defense's (DoD) largest medical IT program.

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Honorable Secretary B.J. Penn. B. J. Penn's military career spans well over three decades including retired acting secretary of the Navy. He entered the Aviation Officer Candidate Program and designated a Naval Aviator in June 1962 and awarded EA-6B Pilot of the Year in 1972. Mr. Penn is the CEO of Genesis IV, an executive consulting firm and Penn Construction Group, both headquartered in the Washington D.C. Metro area. He is chairman of the Board of Spectra Systems Corporation, a Trustee at the George Washington University in Washington, DC, and on the Board of the Naval Aviation Museum.

Maria A. Roat. Ms. Roat became the Small Business Administration Chief Information Officer in October 2016 bringing 30 years of professional experience in information technology including leadership roles with the U.S. Department of Transportation and Department of Homeland Security.

About EagleForce Warrior Foundation

The EagleForce Warrior Foundation seeks to enable experienced veterans with the opportunity to provide air and ground transportation for wounded Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, Marines, Guardsmen, and their families as they transition to and from their initial critical treatment in military hospitals and subsequent treatment in the military VA and civilian hospitals and clinics.

We are committed to recognizing and continuing to employ the skills and talents of former military personnel. We need engineers, scientists, technicians, and managers to join a team of those who support our wounded and their extended families as we offer wounded and transitioning warriors. Additional programmatic offerings are: educational counseling, employment counseling, internships, and apprenticeships.

