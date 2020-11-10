Eaglemoss Expands U.S. Publishing Effort with Hero Collector Imprint; Releases Four New Star Trek Books

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaglemoss has beamed into Star Trek publishing with a vengeance that would make Khan proud, decloaking four Trek-themed books via their new imprint, Hero Collector. Based in England, the company is best known for its collectibles, particularly their popular Star Trek ship models, but also offers lines based on Marvel, James Bond, DC, Battlestar Galactica, and other entertainment properties. Hero Collector's latest titles include 50 Greatest Bond Cars, and four Star Trek books: Star Trek Nerd Search: Quibbles with Tribbles, Mr. Spock's Little Book of Mindfulness, Star Trek Cocktails, and Star Trek: Voyager – A Celebration.

The massive coffee table book, Star Trek: Voyager -- A Celebration, will be ready for Star Trek fans to beam up on November 24 from Hero Collector/Eaglemoss. Star Trek fans can drink up Star Trek Cocktails, out now from Hero Collector/Eaglemoss.

Mr. Spock's Little Book of Mindfulness: How to Survive in an Illogical World, by Glenn Dakin; $14.95 Hardcover

In a world gone mad, we have much to learn from Mr. Spock, a true mindfulness original, who practiced this calmly rational approach to life before the term was even invented. This book, available now, advises a logical Vulcan approach to the insanity around us by taking Spock's wisdom and humorously seeing how we can apply it to our own lives… all illustrated with witty cartoons.

Star Trek Cocktails: A Stellar Compendium, by Glenn Dakin; $24.95 Hardcover

Available now, Cocktails serves up interstellar concoctions, from mixologists Simon Pellet and Adrian Calderbank. Included are classic cocktails with a Trek twist: the chilling Borg Queen martini ("Resistance is futile") and the Ferengi Wallbanger. The cocktails are divided into themed sections, including drinks to prepare on First Contact, mixes to guarantee a riotous Shore Leave, and Emergency Medical Cocktails.

Star Trek Nerd Search: Quibbles with Tribbles, by Glenn Dakin; $14.95 Hardcover

To make this head-scratching mash-up of Trek facts and fictions, author Glenn Dakin and artist John Ross have recreated eight scenes from The Original Series and filled them with cunningly concealed continuity errors for fans to track down. Do you know if those aliens belong at the ambassadors' reception? And what's that Klingon doing there? Available now.

Star Trek: Voyager - A Celebration, by Ben Robinson and Mark Wright; $34.95 Hardcover

Warping into bookstores November 24, A Celebration honors the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager. All nine main characters are profiled, with extensive new interviews with the stars, writers and directors. Plus, the inside stories behind key episodes and Voyager's classic alien species, including the Borg. Other chapters explore the revolutionary effects, and set/costume design (with original production artwork).

Hero Collector Books, a division of Eaglemoss, is focused on publishing entertaining, in-depth books based on the world's leading film and television properties. The books include lavishly illustrated encyclopedias, in-depth behind-the-scenes books, official histories, and new and lighthearted takes on classic characters.

Note: Ben Robinson, head of Hero Collector and author of Star Trek: Voyager – A Celebration, and Glenn Dakin, author of Star Trek Cocktails, Mr. Spock's Little Book of Mindfulness, and Star Trek Nerd Search: Quibbles with Tribbles, are available for interviews.

SOURCE Hero Collector/Eaglemoss