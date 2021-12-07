EaglePicher Demonstrates Full-Power Testing of Non-Propagating Battery Modules for a Prototype Energy Magazine System

EaglePicher's successful test is a significant milestone for developing a safe lithium-ion energy storage system. Tweet this

The primary charge and discharge test lasted just under two hours and included 10 full cycles. This multiple cycle test was followed by four additional full charge and discharge cycles with randomly selected line-replacement units (LRU) in bypass mode. These last four tests demonstrated the Energy Magazine Prototype performance margin and the ability to bypass any module on command. All test objectives were met.

"This is a significant milestone for the full power and energy of a safe lithium-ion energy storage system that has never been done before," stated Rich Schroeder, Director of Business Operations for EaglePicher. "EaglePicher's investment in a new production line for this battery module moves us another step closer to providing this technology to the Navy."

About EaglePicher

EaglePicher Technologies designs, develops and produces mission-critical power systems. EaglePicher is an industry leading producer of batteries, battery management systems and energetic devices. For over 75 years, the company has served highly demanding requirements for defense, aerospace and medical battery applications. The company has nine North American manufacturing and research and development sites and over 900 employees.

