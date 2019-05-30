EagleRider Announces Strategic Partnership with RevZilla

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EagleRider, the world's largest motorcycle rental, tour & membership company, has announced a strategic partnership with RevZilla, the world's largest online motorcycle gear retailer. The two companies have partnered to spread the word about Club EagleRider Membership to millions of motorcycle enthusiasts.

Club EagleRider is a motorcycle rental and travel membership service offering the most convenient and affordable way to ride a variety of motorcycle brands in major cities and travel destinations across the USA.

Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts are already taking advantage of the amazing benefits from Club EagleRider. Now, through Club EagleRider Membership, RevZilla customers can unlock access to club-priced motorcycle rentals from over 200 EagleRider locations in the U.S. while getting all the needed riding gear and apparel for their journey.

"It's an absolute perfect fit," said Chris McIntyre, Founder and Chief Experience Officer of EagleRider. "RevZilla is the one-stop site for the best values on all things motorcycles, and now each of their loyal customers have access to Club EagleRider, our $29 per month Membership that saves an average rider around 70% on every rental, as well as incredible deals on motorcycle tours."

"We couldn't be more excited to introduce RevZilla and their customers to the world-famous motorcycle riding experiences that Club EagleRider members enjoy," added McIntyre. "If you have a bike in your garage, well, now you have one in your suitcase!"

"We're thrilled and honored to embark on this collaborative, sustainable journey together," said Brian Dearth, Chief Marketing Officer of Comoto Holdings. "Our partnership represents a continued commitment to build a strong motorcycle rider and enthusiast community in the U.S. and beyond."

About EagleRider

Pioneering the motorcycle rental concept in 1992, EagleRider has since grown to become a motorcycle experience industry leader, fulfilling dreams of thousands of motorcyclists worldwide. EagleRider's vast network of locations allows the company to offer a variety of motorcycle travel options and a Club EagleRider membership program - the first of its kind in the motorcycle industry. With EagleRider, motorcyclists have the option to select from the world's largest fleet of Harley-Davidson® and other premium motorcycle brands. EagleRider has grown from four bikes in a home garage to a global company with thousands of motorcycles for rent, hundreds of tour options (guided, self-drive or custom) and exclusive apparel lines. For more information, visit www.eaglerider.com.

About RevZilla

With an award-winning customer experience powered by internally developed technology and content, RevZilla.com is the premiere online destination for the modern rider. RevZilla was founded in 2007 by Anthony Bucci, Nick Auger and Matthew Kull when they recognized that their complementary skills in internet technology and marketing, coupled with a shared passion for motorcycles, lent itself well to developing new ways to serve the power sports industry which was ripe for disruption. For more information, visit www.revzilla.com.

