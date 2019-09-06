EagleRider Introduces Motorcycle Tours Designed Around Travel Trends of US and Canadian Riders

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of International riders return each year to experience iconic EagleRider motorcycle trips along some of the most impressive roads and breathtaking landmarks in the world. Famous Route 66, the Pacific Coast Highway, Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and the Canadian Rockies are only a few of the extraordinary places EagleRider has been taking riders for years, but EagleRider has developed a whole new suite of guided and self-drive itineraries specifically designed for riders from the USA and Canada.

No less inspiring than the hundreds of proven EagleRider tours, these new rides differ in four main areas:

There are more self-drive options giving riders a greater sense of autonomy as they ride.

There are private group travel options for riding clubs or friends who want a custom trip with bike, hotel, and 24/7 on-road support.

There are shorter itineraries designed for local riders who don't want a seven-day or even two-week motorcycle vacation.

There are winter rides from Florida across to the Southwest to California and Baja Mexico providing warm-weather riding experiences aimed at snowbirds and those living in the northern parts of the USA who want to scratch that riding itch, even when their bike is stored for the winter.

"I know a lot of riders who would ride all the time if they could," says Erik Seversen, EagleRider's director of Business Development, "but many of these same individuals have demanding jobs with precious few vacation days. The new tour options with as few as 2 – 5 day itineraries and spectacular Winter Getaways really add new riding options to thousands of people from the US and Canada."

People spoke up, and EagleRider listened, and we're excited to greet these domestic riders this winter and next year as well. To see details on both the new and existing tours, check out: https://www.eaglerider.com/guided-motorcycle-tours

About EagleRider

Pioneering the motorcycle rental concept in 1992, EagleRider has since grown to become a motorcycle experience industry leader, fulfilling dreams of thousands of motorcyclists worldwide from over 200 locations. EagleRider offers a variety of motorcycle travel options and a Club EagleRider membership subscription program—the first of its kind in the motorcycle industry. For more information, visit www.eaglerider.com.

