EagleRider Motorcycle Rental and Tours Announces New CEO Sebastian Schoepe

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EagleRider Motorcycle Rental and Tours, the premier powersports experience provider with over 200 locations worldwide, proudly announces the appointment of Sebastian Schoepe as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Sebastian Schoepe, originally from Germany, launched his distinguished career in hospitality and experiential travel with global attractions powerhouse Merlin Entertainments, renowned for its LEGOLAND, Madame Tussauds, SEA LIFE, and numerous other global brands. After a successful tenure at Merlin, Schoepe held executive roles at RSG Group, a leading global fitness and lifestyle company. In 2020, following RSG Group's acquisition of Gold's Gym, Schoepe was appointed as its Global CEO. His mission was to inject a fresh, engaging approach from his hospitality and entertainment background into the Gold's Gym business. His innovative strategy successfully repositioned Gold's Gym, attracting a younger audience and revitalizing the brand across 75 US locations and over 500 global franchise locations.

Now, Schoepe will lead EagleRider's next stage of successful growth in global rentals, tours, membership, and peer to peer services, focusing on making EagleRider the ultimate destination for adventure and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. "My journey with EagleRider began as a passionate rider and rental customer, and now I have the privilege and opportunity to be its leader. I'm truly humbled to be part of this iconic legacy brand," said Schoepe.

"We could not be more excited to help Sebastian write the next chapter in the 32-year success story of EagleRider," said Chris McIntyre, Co-Founder of EagleRider. "EagleRider has evolved from a rental company to a motorcycle and powersports experience company with everything from high-end guided tours to monthly motorcycle subscriptions and membership. We love Sebastian's experience and passion, and we are excited to see him take EagleRider to a new level of success."

EagleRider is the world's largest motorsport experience company, offering a diverse range of motorcycle and off-road adventure rentals and tours from over 200 locations across six continents. Since its founding in 1992, EagleRider has provided exceptional, high-quality adventure experiences for enthusiasts worldwide.

