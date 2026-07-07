EagleRidge Energy, a Leading U.S. Natural Gas Operator, Announces Acquisition by Marubeni Corporation

DALLAS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EagleRidge Energy ("EagleRidge"), a leading natural gas operator in the U.S., has been successfully acquired by Marubeni Corporation. By joining the Marubeni portfolio, EagleRidge will play a pivotal role in accelerating the global conglomerate's efforts to broaden its energy operations and natural gas assets across North America.

EagleRidge is recognized for its highly efficient operational track record and has demonstrated strategic execution by closing several significant transactions since September 2024. This growth secures EagleRidge's status as the third largest in the Barnett Shale, operating over 3,500 wells and producing 300 MMcfe/d across 450,000 gross acres.

Continuity of Leadership at EagleRidge

The entire EagleRidge management and operational team remains intact, providing the continuity necessary to execute this strategy and drive growth across North America.

In tandem with this acquisition, EagleRidge is excited to announce updates to its executive leadership:

Tom Ashton and Sam Miller will share the role of co-Presidents, collaboratively steering operational and financial initiatives.

and will share the role of co-Presidents, collaboratively steering operational and financial initiatives. Hiroki Shima has been appointed Chairman, reflecting Marubeni's commitment to EagleRidge's vision.

has been appointed Chairman, reflecting Marubeni's commitment to EagleRidge's vision. Michael Ronca transitions to Vice Chairman, continuing to provide strategic guidance.

About EagleRidge Energy

EagleRidge Energy II LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, is a prominent Dallas-based oil and gas company specializing in the Barnett Shale region of North Texas. Discover more at eagleridgeenergy.com .

About Marubeni Corporation

Marubeni Corporation, along with its consolidated subsidiaries, harnesses expansive business networks both domestically and internationally. The company's diverse activities span lifestyle, agriculture, metals, and extensive sectors such as energy and infrastructure. The Marubeni Group is also committed to driving innovation and sustainable growth in various next-generation industries.

Contact:

Matt Brooks, Finance Director

EagleRidge Energy

214-699-4555

SOURCE EagleRidge Energy