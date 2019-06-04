Eagle's Accounting Solution Implemented by Principal Global Investors to Support IBOR Program

BOSTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Investment Systems LLC, a BNY Mellon company, today announced that Principal Global Investors® is now running live on Eagle for its Investment Book of Record (IBOR). Principal Global Investors leads global asset management at Principal® managing $442.4 billion on behalf of over 800 institutional clients worldwide (as of March 31, 2019).

As part of a larger program to simplify their global operation model and transition to a data-centric organization, Principal Global Investors replaced its legacy accounting system with Eagle to deliver IBOR globally. The new solution will help to improve timeliness, accuracy and accessibility of investment data. By offering a centralized platform across multiple boutiques, Principal Global Investors is now able to adapt and implement change more quickly across the organization, share services across its operations teams, and incorporate new tools and processes as needed to support new instruments and products.

"The Eagle IBOR solution fits well into our future-state architecture and facilitates our ability to manage complex multi-asset portfolios on behalf of our global clients," said Brian Ness, Chief Information Officer at Principal Global Investors. "We look forward to a successful long-term relationship with Eagle as a trusted vendor that can grow with us."

"We are thrilled to bring Principal Global Investors live onto our solution," said Mal Cullen, Chief Executive Officer at Eagle. "We have a long history of supporting asset managers with complex operating structures and look forward to working closely with Principal Global Investors to help the company reap the operational efficiencies they were seeking in a single, centralized platform."

About Principal Global Investors®

Principal Global Investors® leads global asset management at Principal®. As a multi-boutique firm, we bring a focused perspective and offer expertise across a host of asset classes. At our core, we are driven by our purpose to help investors and businesses achieve their financial goals. Our global investment professionals deliver investment solutions for public and private pension funds, foundations and endowments, central banks, insurance companies, sub-advisory arrangements, sovereign wealth funds and individual portfolios.

Principal Global Investors manages approximately $442.4 billion in assets on behalf of over 800 institutional clients located in over 80 countries as well as retirement plans and individual clients, reflecting our worldwide market reach and experience and our commitment to high-quality research and service (as of March 31, 2019). www.principalglobal.com

Eagle Investment Systems

Eagle is committed to helping financial institutions worldwide grow assets efficiently with its award-winning portfolio management suite of data management, investment accounting and performance measurement solutions that are delivered over its secure private cloud, Eagle ACCESSSM. Eagle deploys trusted solutions and services that create operational efficiencies and help reduce complexity and risk. Eagle Investment Systems LLC is a subsidiary of BNY Mellon. Additional information is available at www.eagleinvsys.com or follow us on Twitter @Eagleinvsys.

BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2019, BNY Mellon had $34.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contact:

Jeremy Skaling

Eagle Investment Systems

781.943.2318

jskaling@eagleinvsys.com

SOURCE Eagle Investment Systems LLC

Related Links

http://www.eagleinvsys.com

