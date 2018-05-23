Eagle's Flight Debuts Corporate Events Brand

Developing corporate events that engage participants and result in a long-lasting impact is a challenge for most companies. With more than 30 years of success in facilitating innovative experiential programs worldwide, Eagle's Flight has helped thousands of organizations stage memorable, business-relevant, and engaging corporate events for their employees. The new Eagle's Flight Corporate Events website emphasizes an approach of "Beyond Fun"—highlighting that its offerings provide a healthy dose of fun for attendees, while also being relevant and applicable to their day-to-day lives at work. Features of the website include:

Detailed descriptions and short videos of the various experiential programs Eagle's Flight Corporate Events offers

Downloadable event-planning resources

Thought-leadership blogs written for event planners

Customer testimonials

"Eagle's Flight has a simple philosophy: Deliver programs that are fun, relevant, engaging, and flawlessly executed," says Michelle Bennett, Vice President of Marketing for Eagle's Flight. "We've been experts at this for three decades, reaching more than 2.1 million participants and half of the Fortune 500 in that time. The new Eagle's Flight Corporate Events website strengthens our commitment to helping organizations stage unforgettable events that also foster employee development and engagement."

For more information about Eagle's Flight's complete offering of experiential solutions, visit the company's corporate website at http://www.eaglesflight.com.

About Eagle's Flight Corporate Events

Eagle's Flight Corporate Events is a pioneer in experiential team-building events. After more than 30 years, they continue to bring engagement to new heights and are committed to providing outstanding corporate event experiences. Eagle's Flight Corporate Events earned its reputation as a trusted partner—continually evidenced by a 90 percent repeat business rate—through working closely with customers and evolving experiential events to meet the ever-changing demands of a global marketplace. With representation in more than 35 countries and programs available in more than 20 languages, Eagle's Flight Corporate Events' global presence delivers consistent events and corporate messages to multinational companies, no matter their location. Eagle's Flight Corporate Events delivers more than 200 programs per month around the globe to groups ranging from 10 to 5,000 participants. For more information, visit https://www.eaglesflight.com/corporate-events.

