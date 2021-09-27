Eagles Of Death Metal Announce 'A Boots Electric Christmas' EP Featuring Holiday Classics With A Seasonably Electrified Makeover

Hughes puts his signature aural alter-ego Boots Electric stamp on a half-dozen electrified interpretations of perennial holiday classics that include "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "Put A Little Love In Your Heart," "O Holy Night," "Little Drummer Boy," and "Little Town Of Bethlehem." The sonic highlight rounding out the EP is an extraordinary, and quite stirring, a cappella rendition of "O Holy Night" featuring Hughes and EODM bandmate Joshua Homme on vocals.

"Just a few songs to warm your heart during Christmas time. I hope you like them. May Christmas bring peace to you all. Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, I love you, and God bless you all." Hughes said of this new, winter-wonderful holiday EP.

Pre-order Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas HERE now and immediately receive "O Holy Night," followed by "Put A Little Love In Your Heart" on October 29.

Eagles of Death Metal are also pleased to announce the second leg of their upcoming 24th Anniversary Tour, which will take place across Europe next March & April. The previously announced first leg of the tour kicks off in Brighton, UK on November 22, 2021, with special guest Bones UK. Ticketing information can be found HERE.

Concertgoers will also be able to purchase bottles of Eagles of Death Metal: Shrieking in Tongues, EODM's own brand of cherry-cola and habanero-flavored BBQ hot sauce as made by Dean of the Dead Hot Sauce. Shrieking in Tongues will be available for purchase onsite at each European venue as a tour-merch exclusive.

Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas arrives just in time for the holidays, with six new recordings sure to arouse everyone's holiday spirits. Preorder Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas HERE.

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL PRESENTS A BOOTS ELECTRIC CHRISTMAS

[CD + digital]

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL: THE 24TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

2021-22 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES (WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BONES)

2021

November 22 Brighton, UK Chalk November 23 Cardiff, Wales Tramshed November 24 Newcastle, UK University November 26 Birmingham, UK 02 Institute November 27 Dublin, Ireland Academy November 28 Belfast, Ireland Limelight November 29 Glasgow, Scotland SWG3 Galzanisers December 1 Leeds, UK Beckett University December 2 London, UK Roundhouse December 3 Nottingham, UK Rock City December 5 Manchester, UK 02 Ritz December 6 Bristol, UK 02 Academy

2022

March 19 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex March 20 Stuttgart, Germany LKA-Longhorn March 21 Milan, Italy Alcatraz March 22 Vienna, Austria Simm City March 24 Budapest, Hungary Akvarium Klub March 25 Zagreb, Croatia Culture Factory March 27 Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna Music Bar March 28 Munich, Germany Backstage Werk March 30 Bremen, Germany Modernes March 31 Copenhagen, Denmark Amager Bio April 1 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene April 2 Gothenburg, Sweden Pustervik April 4 Stockholm, Sweden Slaktkrykan April 6 Tallinn, Estonia Helitehas April 7 Riga, Latvia Palladium April 9 Warsaw, Poland Stodola April 10 Berlin, Germany Huxleys April 11 Hamburg, Germany Fabrik April 13 Münster, Germany Skaters Palace April 14 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg April 16 Cologne, Germany Live Music Hall April 18 Besancon, France La Rodia April 20 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz April 21 Madrid, Spain Sala La Riviera April 22 Lisbon, Portugal Coliseum April 23 Santiago, Spain Sala Capitol April 25 Bordeaux, France La Krakatoa April 26 Paris, France Olympia April 27 Antwerp, Belgium Trix April 28 Luxembourg, Luxembourg Den Atelier April 30 Blandford Forum, UK Teddy Rocks Festival

