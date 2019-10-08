Eagles To Perform "Hotel California" Album In Its Entirety On 2020 Tour

The band recently performed three sold-out performances of the iconic album Hotel California in Las Vegas, Nevada. The highly acclaimed concerts were the first time the Eagles have ever performed the Hotel California album in its entirety and featured 77 musicians on stage, including a 46-piece orchestra and a 22-voice choir. For exclusive b-roll from these concerts, click HERE .

Billboard magazine lauded the opening night concert in Vegas:

"The band performed the album from front to back, following with a blazing greatest hits set that had the audience at the sold-out arena constantly on its feet… a 23-song set of solid hits that make up the soundtrack of any Baby Boomer or Gen X'ers lives. With no exception, the songs have aged well, but how could they fail with the Eagles' five-part harmony and five guitar-approach… (Henley's) voice sounded as strong and pliant as it ever has, easily hitting the highest of notes, while retaining his trademark huskiness."

Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two GRAMMY Awards for "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California." Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original "Hotel California" tour. The band's Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling U.S. album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum.

In today's faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band's role as enduring musical icons. As the best-selling American band of the '70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. They have won six GRAMMY® Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

"Hotel California" 2020 Tour Dates: Friday, February 7 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Saturday, February 8 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Friday, February 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Saturday, February 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Saturday, February 29 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Sunday, March 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Friday, March 6 Houston, TX Toyota Center Saturday, March 7 Houston, TX Toyota Center Saturday, April 11 San Francisco, CA Chase Center Sunday, April 12 San Francisco, CA Chase Center Friday, April 17 Inglewood, CA "Fabulous" Forum Saturday, April 18 Inglewood, CA "Fabulous" Forum

Check Eagles.com for complete tour information.

