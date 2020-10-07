Eagles World Realty Hosts a Meet & Greet to Promote a New Program for Agents to Make More Money Without Losing Perks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- October 7th and 8th from 9am to 5pm EDT - Eagles World Realty ( https://toprealtyjacksonville.com ), one of Jacksonville's top real estate companies, will be opening their doors and hosting a "meet and greet" for all area estate agents. This is a unique opportunity for agents to learn more about the company's new program that is designed to help agents go beyond simply surviving and thrive in today's challenging environment.

The Best Program for Real Estate Agents to Thrive Eagles World Realty: Dedicated to our agents with the best program in the industry.

Eagles World Realty is excited to share the news of its new program and show agents how they can make more money using a 100% commission structure while still enjoying back-office perks, effective marketing tools, and innovative technology. The program is just another way that Eagles World Realty is carrying out its commitment to helping agents reach their full potential and empower them with the tools they need to offer white-glove service. They have worked hard to create a nurturing and supportive work environment and are looking to help other agents become a part of this culture.

Agents who partner with Eagles World Realty and take advantage of this cutting-edge program will enjoy a wide variety of perks. From ongoing training that represents the best in the industry, secure access to a library of pre-built marketing materials to 24/7 office access, conference room use, agents will be able to achieve more while still offering clients a personal touch that helps build customer loyalty and earn referrals.

Join the team at Eagles World Realty for this unique event, learn more about the program, and walk away with more knowledge and a free "Nothing Bundt Cake." At Eagles World Realty, they believe that success starts with a clear plan. This event will demonstrate the benefits of working for Eagles World Realty.

About Eagles World Realty

Eagles World Realty (https://toprealtyjacksonville.com) is a boutique-style brokerage that is passionate about delivering unparalleled white-glove service. They equip their team of professional agents with the latest technology and training so they may stay on top of the industry and immerse themselves in the market. They are focused on ensuring customer satisfaction and building life-long relationships with their agents and the community.

Media contact:

Virginia Bush

[email protected]

904-337-1392

SOURCE Eagles World Realty