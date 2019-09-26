EagleView Achieves Unanimous Intellectual Property Win as Jury Affirms Xactware, Verisk Willfully Infringed EagleView's Patents

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EagleView, a leading technology provider of aerial imagery and data analytics, today announced a critical legal decision establishing that industry competitors, Xactware Solutions, Inc. and Verisk Analytics, Inc., willfully infringed EagleView's proprietary intellectual property (IP) and upholding EagleView's IP and technological innovations. The jury sided with EagleView on every issue and awarded EagleView $125 million in damages.

Yesterday's jury verdict in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey unequivocally demonstrates that Xactware and Verisk utilized EagleView's innovations and technology without permission and in violation of U.S. patent law. In late 2015, EagleView filed a lawsuit against Xactware and Verisk for their willful infringement of EagleView patents covering key technologies. The lawsuit was necessary to hold Xactware and Verisk accountable for copying EagleView's technologies.

The Court has also issued a temporary restraining order stopping, among other things, Defendants' sale of Property InSight, Roof InSight, Geomni Roof and Geomni Property, as well as Defendants' sale or use of Aerial Sketch version 2, after September 25, 2019. This order will be in effect until October 8, 2019, when the Court will hold a hearing on a permanent injunction. EagleView will contact affected customers to determine if the company can be of assistance or affected customers may contact EagleView at https://www.eagleview.com/support/.

"We understand that the ongoing litigation has been a distraction to our customers, and we thank them for standing beside us as we were forced to protect our IP and technology in court," said Rishi Daga, CEO of EagleView. "Today's decision allows us to continue serving all customers. We look forward to continuing to drive innovation via providing data analytics derived from aerial imagery and bringing impactful solutions and superior customer service to our clients across insurance, roofing, energy and government."

The patents involved in this case were among the more than 200 patents in EagleView's portfolio. The jury found that the patents asserted in the case were valid and that Xactware and Verisk infringed them and did so willfully, awarding $125 million to EagleView in damages for past infringement.

Xactware and Verisk have repeatedly taken actions to prevent EagleView's claims from reaching a jury trial, including attempting to invalidate certain claims in district courts and pursuing challenges to EagleView's patents with the U.S. Patent Office. EagleView secured overwhelming victories at the U.S. Patent Office, with 149 claims of its patented technology completely upheld after numerous appeals.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga LLP, co-counsel, represented EagleView at all levels of litigation and related patent proceedings, including today's important trial win.

EagleView is transforming the way you work by bringing you the highest level of accuracy in a constantly changing world. EagleView combines computer vision technology with imagery that reveals the finest and most important details to help you identify insights into any location—from anywhere. By delivering timely, comprehensive answers to complex questions, we help professionals across industries improve people's lives and make informed decisions for the present and future. For more information, call (866) 659-8439, visit eagleview.com and follow @eagleviewtech.

