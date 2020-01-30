EagleView Launches EagleView Works™, An All-in-One Sales Assistant App to Help Contractors Win More Business

"We are thrilled to launch EagleView Works™ and introduce this solution to the roofing industry, creating a seamless process for both contractors and homeowners," said Michael Park, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, EagleView. "We recognize that contractors want to grow and are looking to streamline how employees create and deliver proposals that consistently win business. Contractors told us they wanted thoughtfully designed technology that supports day-to-day tasks with the tools to help them win more business, which is why we created EagleView Works™."

Officially launched prior to the 2020 International Roofing Expo, held February 4-6 in Dallas, Texas, EagleView Works™ enables every seller – no matter their experience level – to deliver accurate estimates, present impressive proposals and provide precise information needed to complete projects profitably. Other key benefits include:

Faster, Simpler Process: Complete and respond to inquiries more efficiently and reduce time-consuming paperwork with the app's digital tools, including an analytics dashboard and e-signature capture

Complete and respond to inquiries more efficiently and reduce time-consuming paperwork with the app's digital tools, including an analytics dashboard and e-signature capture Impressive Proposals: Deliver winning proposals with ease for more engaging customer meetings with the app's estimating tool, 3D visualizations and a digital library to store all relevant documentation

Deliver winning proposals with ease for more engaging customer meetings with the app's estimating tool, 3D visualizations and a digital library to store all relevant documentation Customization: Optimize materials, labor and profit to present different quality and cost package options, and incorporate branding into proposals and marketing materials

Optimize materials, labor and profit to present different quality and cost package options, and incorporate branding into proposals and marketing materials Improved Productivity: Use pre-built proposal templates, schedule appointments, track leads and proposals, and decrease the need for site visits

Use pre-built proposal templates, schedule appointments, track leads and proposals, and decrease the need for site visits Unprecedented Accuracy: Develop estimates using EagleView's precise, consistent measurements derived from its high-resolution aerial imagery

Develop estimates using EagleView's precise, consistent measurements derived from its high-resolution aerial imagery Easy Sales Team Access: Create a seamless onboarding process for sales teams with company-approved material catalogs and cost information that sales teams require

"Digital tools shape the lives of today's customers and employees, and EagleView Works™ provides the same fast, user-friendly, digital experience to streamline roof purchases," said Bill Banta, General Manager of Workflow Solutions, EagleView. "Not only can companies use EagleView Works™ to track sales leads and contract conversion rates, they can also improve productivity and profitability with fully integrated EagleView measurements to avoid time-consuming site visits."

EagleView Works™ runs on iPad tablets with iOS 13 or higher and across browsers including Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Edge. The app will be released nationwide for general availability in March 2020. EagleView is offering a discounted introductory price and waiving the onboarding fee for early adopters. Please visit https://www.eagleview.com/works to learn more.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in aerial imagery, machine learning-derived data analytics and software, helping customers in different industries use property insights for smarter planning, building and living. With more than 200 patents, EagleView pioneered the field of aerial property measurements and has the largest multi-modal image database in history, covering 98 percent of the U.S. population. Flying over 9.5 million linear miles every year, EagleView's coverage is the most extensive and up to date, enabling local government and business customers to use the most accurate data to make timely and informed decisions. For more information, call (866) 659-8439, visit www.EagleView.com and follow @EagleViewTech.

SOURCE EagleView

