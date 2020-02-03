EagleView Unveils New EagleView Edge™ Program

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EagleView, a leading technology provider of aerial imagery and data analytics, today launched EagleView Edge, a new partner program enabling construction software providers to integrate and consume EagleView's imagery, property data and measurements directly within their software applications. The program creates new opportunities for partners seeking to harness EagleView's innovation, enabling members to build differentiated solutions powered by EagleView and participate in joint marketing and sales programs.

"EagleView Edge is designed with software solution providers in mind – those who are on the frontlines of modernizing and transforming industries such as construction," said Michael Park, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, EagleView. "The program enables solution providers to leverage EagleView's high-resolution aerial imagery and big data needed to help bring their workflows in-line with the latest wave of technologies. While the initial focus of the program is construction application providers, it's the opening salvo of a broader initiative we're excited about, which seeks to create a cross-industry foundation for the use of innovative technologies that help all types of providers."

The new partner program fosters the development and growth of construction software integrations powered by EagleView technologies. Key features of the new program include varying levels of training, technical support and co-marketing opportunities to accelerate innovation and business growth.

Early EagleView Edge members for construction include AccuLynx, GiddyUp Roofing, JobProgress, Leap, Renoworks and SumoQuote.

"We're excited to join the EagleView Edge program and work even more closely with EagleView," said Doug Vickerson, CEO, Renoworks. "Our customers are our top priority and we strive to offer them the most innovative tools in the market. We are confident that providing solutions that are powered by EagleView's technology will allow us to continue making inroads in both residential and commercial construction."

EagleView property measurements let contractors start and complete projects with unmatched precision, resulting in dramatic efficiency gains throughout a project's lifecycle. With precise structure measurements built-in, construction software users can:

Eliminate manual property measurements that are error-prone and time-consuming

Develop fast and accurate bids before visiting a property site

Showcase EagleView's high-resolution aerial imagery with exact measurements that will impress the customer

Plan the correct materials and quantities needed for a project

Create an educational and straightforward buying experience for customers

Construction software providers can apply to join the program now at www.eagleview.com/partners or speak to their EagleView representative for more information.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in aerial imagery, machine learning-derived data analytics and software, helping customers in different industries use property insights for smarter planning, building and living. With more than 200 patents, EagleView pioneered the field of aerial property measurements and has the largest multi-modal image database in history, covering 98 percent of the U.S. population. Flying over 9.5 million linear miles every year, EagleView's coverage is the most extensive and up to date, enabling local government and business customers to use the most accurate data to make timely and informed decisions. For more information, call (866) 659-8439, visit www.EagleView.com and follow @EagleViewTech.

