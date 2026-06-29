EagleVision Entertainment Corporation Launches Nature, Incorporated (Nature, Inc.): Uncut Stories Highlighting Nature's Wisdom

EagleVision Entertainment Corporation unveils "Nature, Incorporated," an immersive audio documentary series offering uncut, long-form personal narratives that reveal the profound wisdom of the natural world.

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a media landscape often dominated by concise snippets, a new audio initiative offers a deeper connection to the world around us. EagleVision Entertainment Corporation announces the launch of Nature, Incorporated (Nature, Inc.), a unique audio storytelling series that invites listeners to experience the profound wisdom of the natural world from the individual level. Hosted by four-time Emmy® Award winner Bryan H. Shepard, Nature, Inc. aims to share transformative long-form personal narratives of those whose lives have been shaped by nature in life-altering and often mysterious ways. To learn more about this distinctive audio documentary and begin your journey into authentic storytelling, visit natureincdoc.com. It will be available to stream on most podcasting platforms.

Nature, Inc. provides profound storytelling to connect audiences with the enduring wisdom of the natural world. Post this View PDF Nature, Incorporated (Nature, Inc.) audio documentary takes us on a far-reaching journey that explores how nature inextricably binds us all.

Authentic Narratives from the Natural World

Nature, Inc. distinguishes itself by presenting genuine, extended personal accounts. Unlike condensed, prepackaged sound bytes, these stories delve into intimate personal details of profound encounters with nature, offering listeners an immersive experience. Those who have dedicated their lives to understanding and sharing nature's gifts recount their journeys, providing unique perspectives on its power to awaken and transform. This approach reinforces the foundational belief that nature is our best medicine, offering solace, inspiration, and guidance through its inherent wisdom. The series is designed to foster a deeper appreciation for the environment and our place within it.

"After decades working with some of the biggest icons in entertainment," Bryan H. Shepard said, "I realized that nature needed a platform and a team to tell its powerful story, starring Mother Nature."

The Inspiration Behind Nature, Inc.

The vision for Nature, Inc. is deeply rooted in personal experience, particularly that of author Bryan H. Shepard. Shepard's own life journey, including navigating a visual disability during childhood, was profoundly influenced by his mentorship from nature, especially the bald eagle, as documented in his book, Eagle Spirit for Sovereignty. This personal connection to the healing and guiding power of the natural world is the core inspiration for the audio documentary series. It underscores the commitment to sharing stories that genuinely reflect nature's capacity for transformation and enlightenment.

"Nature is not a backdrop, but a direct link to self-awareness," said Shepard. "The lessons, messages, and insights are around us all the time. We want to act as a powerful beacon to show others how they can effectively connect with nature."

A Call for Submissions

A primary mission of the project is to house a digital archive of stories from those who have worked tirelessly, largely unrecognized and outside the spotlight, in ways that protect and enhance the environment for future generations. Nature, Inc. seeks to elevate a variety of voices, from those who have had personal transformations, to grassroots conservationists and wildlife advocates, to experts in their fields.

EagleVision Entertainment Corporation is dedicated to providing content that enriches and inspires. Nature, Inc. exemplifies this mission, offering a unique platform for profound storytelling that connects audiences directly to the enduring wisdom of the natural world.

Nature, Inc. is hosted by media veteran and four-time Emmy® Award winner Bryan H. Shepard and produced by two-time Emmy® Award winner Monica Downer. It will be distributed online at natureincdoc.com and on most podcasting platforms.

SOURCE EagleVision Entertainment Corporation