EagleVision's Nature, Inc. Shines a Light on How Wolves Saved the Life of Paul Pondella

He believes as humans, our job is to protect those that walk on the forest because without them, we have nothing.

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting the profound impact of wolves on both ecological balance and individual well-being, the second episode of Nature, Incorporated (Nature, Inc.) from EagleVision Entertainment Corporation is now available for streaming online and popular podcast platforms. This installment explores a unique narrative of resilience and recovery, demonstrating the healing power of wolves through a compelling personal story alongside a significant wolf conservation success.

Wolves have a profound impact on both the ecological balance and our individual well-being. Post this Member of the Shadowland Foundation wolf pack.

To experience this powerful story and learn more about the enduring connection between humans and wolves, listeners can access the episode at natureincdoc.com.

"Paul's story and the creation of Shadowland Foundation along with his wife Colette is nothing short of life-changing for them and the many people who have been lucky enough to come and experience the power of the wolves," said Bryan H. Shepard.

A Legacy of Wolf Conservation and Healing

For over 25 years, Paul and Colette Pondella have dedicated their lives to wolf conservation through the Shadowland Foundation, a nonprofit established in 2009. Their work focuses on educating the public about the plight of wolves, some subspecies of which are on the federal and state Endangered Species Lists, and fostering awareness of their critical role in ecosystems. The Pondellas have raised a pack of 15 wolves, providing intimate interactions that contribute to healing and understanding. Their current initiatives include a Wolves, Wellness and Recovery program specifically designed for first responders and individuals in recovery, leveraging the therapeutic presence of wolves.

The Healing Power of Wolves: A Personal and Ecological Parallel

The episode traces Paul Pondella's challenging upbringing, marked by severe dyslexia in an era predating formal support for learning disabilities. His personal struggles, leading to a period of instability, found solace and direction in nature. This personal journey mirrors the dramatic ecological recovery witnessed in Yellowstone National Park following the reintroduction of gray wolves in 1995. Scientists' daring experiment, reintroducing wolves as a keystone species, led to a "trophic cascade" and a massive ecological recovery over three decades. Simultaneously, over a thousand miles away, the wolf became instrumental in Paul Pondella's own recovery, illustrating the profound healing power of wolves.

A Call for Submissions

A primary mission of the project is to house a digital archive of stories from countless selfless individuals who have worked tirelessly, largely unrecognized and outside the spotlight, in ways that protect and enhance the natural world for future generations. Nature, Inc. seeks to elevate voices from those who have had personal transformations, to grassroots conservationists and wildlife advocates, to experts in their fields. If you or someone you know has such an impactful story to tell, visit natureincdoc.com to share your story and continue the conversation about the importance of the natural world.

This episode of Nature, Incorporated underscores the critical importance of wolf conservation and the multifaceted benefits these animals offer, from restoring ecosystems to inspiring personal transformation. EagleVision Entertainment Corporation continues its mission to bring impactful stories of nature and human connection to a broad audience.

About Shadowland Foundation

Shadowland Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to wolf education and healing programs. They change hearts and minds, taking steps to save this endangered species. Their mission is to "Educate not Eradicate." To schedule a visit or donate, go to; shadowlandfoundation.org.

About EagleVision Entertainment Corporation

Multi-award winning EagleVision Entertainment Corp. has provided broadcast production services to the entertainment industry in Los Angeles for more than 35 years. Now the company is primarily focused on producing relevant, nature-based content in the field to spread the mission of mentorship through nature. Their latest venture, Nature, Incorporated (or Nature, Inc.) audio documentary series is hosted by media veteran, author, and four-time Emmy® Award winner Bryan H. Shepard, and produced by two-time Emmy® Award winner and media professional Monica Downer. It can be streamed online at natureincdoc.com and most podcast streaming platforms.

For Inquiries:

Monica Downer

[email protected]

SOURCE EagleVision Entertainment Corporation