EagleVision's 'Nature, Inc.' Spotlights Jeff Perry Who Saved 1,000+ Burned Trees to Help Rebuild Altadena

He Believes Our Connection With Trees Can Impact How We See the World Around Us

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the devastating fires that swept through Altadena and the Pacific Palisades in early January 2025, a unique story of local resilience and environmental stewardship emerged. EagleVision Entertainment Corporation is now bringing this compelling narrative to audiences with the inaugural episode of its Nature, Incorporated (Nature, Inc.) audio documentary series. This first episode spotlights Jeff Perry, founder of hyper-local sawmill Angel City Lumber, and his journey to repurpose burned trees into usable lumber to help rebuild the Altadena community.

We wanted to shine a light on people like Jeff who are actively rewriting how humanity interacts with the natural world. Post this A majestic native California incense cedar tree reaches for the sun.

To learn more about the documentary and its mission, visit natureincdoc.com.

Spotlight on Local Resilience

"Jeff Perry epitomizes the mission of Nature Incorporated ," said Bryan H. Shepard, host of Nature, Inc. "We created this audio documentary to shine a light on people like Jeff who are actively rewriting how humanity interacts and supports local ecosystems."

Jeff's story proves how one person's single act can cascade into far-reaching benefits for many. With the blueprint of his established Los Angeles-based mission-driven business firmly in place, he was able to pivot and expand his services to a surrounding community. With a team of volunteers and local supporters, Jeff, along with Angel City Lumber, was able to insert a new workflow into the federal emergency disaster response in Altadena, thereby funneling raw materials out of the mulch pile and back to the very community they came from. In under one year, Jeff was able to marshal an army of support to save 1,000+ trees, set up a local sawmill, and begin repurposing the trees for flooring, structural wood, and decorative items.

The timing of his story is poignant as it is prescient, prompting a reflection on our collective reliance on foreign and out-of-state lumber and our disconnection from our own local natural resources. Nature, Inc. showcases how one individual's vision can profoundly impact a community's recovery and the larger goal of enhancing awareness, connection with nature, and environmental stewardship.

The Genesis of Angel City Lumber

Jeff Perry, a Boston-grown, Los Angeles-based transplant, initially arrived in Hollywood to pursue his dreams. However, a split fallen tree on a path that he and his son traversed would alter the course of his life. Soon after, he founded Angel City Lumber, a sawmill located in Boyle Heights, in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. His story epitomizes the ordinary human transformed by nature in extraordinary ways, ultimately benefiting thousands of people. EagleVision Entertainment Corporation highlights his journey, emphasizing the profound impact of connecting with and nurturing local ecosystems.

A Call for Submissions

A primary mission of the project is to house a digital archive of stories from countless selfless individuals who have worked tirelessly, largely unrecognized and outside the spotlight, in ways that protect and enhance the natural world for future generations. Nature, Inc. seeks to elevate voices from those who have had personal transformations, to grassroots conservationists and wildlife advocates, to experts in their fields. If you or someone you know has such an impactful story to tell, visit natureincdoc.com to share your story and continue the conversation about the importance of the natural world.

This inaugural episode of Nature, Inc. reinforces EagleVision Entertainment Corporation's commitment to sharing impactful stories that resonate with the general public, fostering greater awareness of critical social and environmental issues. Further information and future episodes can be found at natureincdoc.com.

About Angel City Reciprocity Project 501(c)(3)

In response to the Eaton Fire, Angel City Reciprocity, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, launched the Altadena Reciprocity Project to repurpose fire-damaged trees into usable lumber for Altadena residents. Angel City Lumber serves as the operating partner. To support the rebuilding efforts, you can donate at angelcityreciprocity.org.

About Angel City Lumber

Angel City Lumber is a hyper-local lumber mill based in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles. Its wood is sourced from the Los Angeles County urban forest and the Angeles National Forest. Angel City Lumber produces beautifully crafted products for commercial and residential applications with the mission of connecting Angelenos with nature. Visit angelcitylumber.com.

About EagleVision Entertainment Corporation

Multi-award winning EagleVision Entertainment Corp. has provided broadcast production services to the entertainment industry in Los Angeles for more than 35 years. Now the company is primarily focused on producing relevant, nature-based content in the field to spread the mission of mentorship through nature. Their latest venture, Nature, Incorporated (or Nature, Inc.) audio documentary series is hosted by media veteran, author, and four-time Emmy® Award winner Bryan H. Shepard, and produced by two-time Emmy® Award winner and media professional Monica Downer. It can be streamed online at natureincdoc.com and most podcast streaming platforms.

For Inquiries:

Monica Downer

[email protected]

SOURCE EagleVision Entertainment Corporation