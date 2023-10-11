EAIGG Announces Release of 2023 Annual Report and Strategic Partnership with KPMG at Securing AI Summit in SF

News provided by

Ethical AI Governance Group (EAIGG)

11 Oct, 2023, 13:17 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the Securing AI Summit in San Francisco, the Ethical AI Global Governance (EAIGG) proudly announces a strategic partnership with KPMG and the release of its second annual report, "Beyond the Blackbox: Shaping a Responsible AI Landscape."

Continue Reading

The partnership with KPMG underscores a shared commitment to ensuring the ethical implementation of AI technologies. KPMG's extensive experience in assessing the ethics, governance, and security around AI technologies will play a crucial role in helping organizations navigate the complexities of responsible AI.

"Building trustworthy AI demands a blend of expertise in tech risk, governance, ethics, regulation, cybersecurity, data, machine learning and human behavior," says Laurent Gobbi, Global Trusted AI and Tech Risk Leader at KPMG International. "KPMG firms strive to excel at integrating these skills to help unlock AI's value in a way that is responsible, trusted, safe and free from bias." Learn more about KPMG professionals' commitment to trusted AI at kpmg.com/trustedimperative.

The release of EAIGG's 2023 Annual Report marks another milestone in advancing the public discussion amongst AI practitioners. "By incorporating perspectives from investors, policymakers, and enterprises, we believe this report offers a unique balance," explains EAIGG Managing Director Emmanuel Benhamou. "More crucially, these viewpoints provide a practitioner's lens, shedding light on the tangible ways AI professionals are developing and deploying these technologies. Such grounded insights anchor our discussions where they truly belong – on solid, pragmatic ground."

The Securing AI Summit, co-hosted by Forgepoint Capital, BGV and EAIGG, brings this exact vision into reality, by bringing together a stellar lineup of speakers from IBM, Grid Dynamics, Morgan Stanley, and more, highlighting a collaborative effort to address the challenges and opportunities of Cybersecurity in the new era of AI. "This summit exemplifies a collective endeavor to bring together diverse minds passionate about the transformative power of AI. It's a platform for engaging dialogue, sharing insights, and forging connections, all within the framework of Chatham House Rule, ensuring a space for open and honest discussion," states Anik Bose, Co-Founder & General Partner of BGV. The event's theme emphasizes the responsible and safe use of generative AI in the Enterprise, and with 100+ attendees it signals a growing appetite for the discussion around these new disruptive technologies.

EAIGG extends a special thanks to KPMG for their support of the 2023 Annual Report. For more information about EAIGG, the partnership with KPMG, the 2nd Annual Report, and the Securing AI Summit, please visit www.eaigg.org.

About EAIGG:

The Ethical AI Governance group was formed by a group of leading venture capital investors, enterprise executives, and startup entrepreneurs. We understand the risks AI systems can pose to privacy, accountability and transparency, and are committed to ensuring the responsible capitalization, development and deployment of these technologies. We are a community platform of AI practitioners dedicated to sharing practical insights, and leveraging those insights towards the promotion of responsible AI governance. 

About BGV:

BGV is a venture capital firm with deep Silicon Valley roots, focusing exclusively on global Enterprise 4.0 technology innovation. The partnership sources companies from innovation hubs worldwide and deploys both financial and human capital from the seed stage to IPO. With offices in Menlo Park, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Bangalore, BGV exemplifies cross-border venture investing, with a portfolio representing businesses in the US, Israel, Europe, and India.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Emmanuel Benhamou
Managing Director
EAIGG
[email protected] 

SOURCE Ethical AI Governance Group (EAIGG)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.