EAIGLE Introduces YardSight Mobile™: A New AI-Native Approach to Real-Time Yard Asset Mapping

Vehicle-mounted computer vision solution transforms shunt trucks into real-time visibility engines, reducing reliance on manual processes and infrastructure-heavy deployments

ATLANTA, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EAIGLE today announced the launch of YardSight Mobile™, a new AI-native solution designed to deliver real-time yard visibility through a fundamentally innovative deployment model.

Unveiled at MODEX 2026, YardSight Mobile™ extends EAIGLE's YardSight platform by leveraging shunt trucks and existing yard activity to continuously capture trailer data and update their locations.

For decades, yard operations have relied on a combination of manual checks, radio communication, and infrastructure-heavy systems to track assets. These approaches often lead to delays, inaccuracies, and operational inefficiencies at scale.

YardSight Mobile™ addresses this challenge by embedding AI-native computer vision directly into yard movement.

As shunt trucks move through the yard, the system automatically identifies trailer IDs and updates their locations in real time, without requiring full-yard camera coverage or manual intervention.

"Visibility in the yard has never been a technology problem alone. It's been a deployment problem," said Amir Hoss, CEO of EAIGLE. "YardSight Mobile™ solves that by delivering intelligence through existing yard movement, not new infrastructure."

As part of EAIGLE's broader AI-native platform, YardSight Mobile™ seamlessly integrates with existing Yard Management Systems (YMS), Transportation Management Systems (TMS), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), and the broader enterprise technology stack, enabling organizations to enhance operations without replacing existing infrastructure.

Combined with EAIGLE's Automated Vehicle Access Control (AVAC™), the platform delivers end-to-end visibility, from gate entry to in-yard asset tracking.

Key capabilities include:

Real-time trailer identification and location updates

Continuous yard scanning through existing operations

Automated YMS and Yard Inventory updates in real time

Reduced reliance on RFID and manual processes

Fast deployment with minimal infrastructure

EAIGLE will showcase YardSight Mobile™ live at MODEX 2026.

Visit EAIGLE at Booth A4312 to see it in action.

About EAIGLE

EAIGLE is a computer vision and data orchestration platform for gate and yard automation. The company's AI-native platform enables enterprises in the supply chain and logistics sectors to leverage vision data to address security, transportation, and operational challenges. EAIGLE's solutions offer unparalleled visibility and control at the gate and in the yard, while integrating seamlessly with existing ERP systems.

For more information, visit www.eaigle.com.

Media Contact

Pooyan Screwchi

Director of Marketing, EAIGLE

[email protected]

SOURCE EAIGLE