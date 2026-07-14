EAIGLE Partners with PortCity to Scale AI-Native Gate & Yard Automation Across High-Throughput, High-Pace Port Facilities

Leveraging advanced EAIGLE's computer vision platform and real-time data orchestration, the partnership optimizes gate throughput and asset visibility as EAIGLE to optimize high-throughput and high-pace logistics operations

BOSTON, ON and SAVANNAH, Ga., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EAIGLE, the leader in AI-Native gate and yard automation solutions, today announced a long-standing, strategic partnership with PortCity to expand deployment of its proprietary gate and yard automation platform across PortCity's high-velocity distribution network. The collaboration focuses on eliminating manual operational friction at the gate and in the yard, enhancing driver experience, and establishing true real-time visibility across complex high-throughput and high-pace logistics operations.

This partnership highlights EAIGLE's accelerating technology adoption and scaling. By utilizing EAIGLE's flagship Automated Vehicles Access Control (AVAC) system, PortCity is digitizing its physical entry points, utilizing computer vision AI to automate asset identification and tracking directly from existing facility camera infrastructure without costly hardware overhauls.

Port operations and high-throughput intermodal hubs face distinct challenges with manual facility auditing, gate congestion, and fragmented gate and yard coordination. The integration of EAIGLE's AI-native computer vision and data orchestration platform allows incoming drivers to navigate PortCity hubs seamlessly, significantly lowering turnaround times and boosting overall operational profitability.

"Before implementing EAIGLE, our facility management relied strictly on traditional gate paperwork, which introduced natural visibility gaps in a fast-paced environment," said Chris Somerville, CIO of PortCity. "EAIGLE's technology is helping us shift how we track assets. By capturing data automatically using our existing cameras, it provides our dispatchers and yard crews with much needed real-time tracking at our entry and exit points. It is helping us automate the gate check-in and check-out process, giving us significantly better visibility and greater confidence in what is currently on the yard."

Accelerating Technology Adoption and Enterprise Scaling

The collaboration with PortCity marks a key milestone in EAIGLE's broader technology adoption and scaling initiative. As enterprise supply chain operators face increasing pressure to modernize logistics infrastructure, EAIGLE is rapidly deploying its suite of computer vision-based automation solutions across the retail, CPG, manufacturing, transportation, and port logistics sectors. Key highlights of the scaling roll-out include:

Rapid Infrastructure Deployment: Utilizing EAIGLE's AVAC technology to transform existing camera networks into active data capture points, instantly identifying trailers, containers, and seals.

Utilizing EAIGLE's AVAC technology to transform existing camera networks into active data capture points, instantly identifying trailers, containers, and seals. Seamless Gate Optimization: Enhancing driver check-in speed and yard navigation, allowing facilities to increase daily gate volume and mitigate operational bottlenecks.

Enhancing driver check-in speed and yard navigation, allowing facilities to increase daily gate volume and mitigate operational bottlenecks. End-to-End Enterprise Data Orchestration: Connecting real-time gate and yard insights and digital freight records directly with existing TMS, WMS, YMS, ERP and warehouse environments to maintain a unified data stream.

"True gate automation and yard visibility is an operational necessity for high-throughput and high-pace logistics hubs like PortCity," said Amir Hoss, founder and CEO of EAIGLE. "Our work with the PortCity team demonstrates the immediate, high-impact value that computer vision brings to facility gate operations. This partnership is a success story of EAIGLE's technology adoption and scaling in high-throughput and high-pace logistics."

Setting a Modern Logistics Standard

As part of EAIGLE's ongoing technology adoption and scaling, EAIGLE is continuing to roll out complementary modules, including the newly launched eBOL (Electronic Bill of Lading) workflow system and YardSight Mobile for shunting trucks. Together, these technologies establish a comprehensive, touchless facility ecosystem that addresses security, compliance, and throughput challenges simultaneously, solidifying EAIGLE's role as a primary driver of supply chain digital transformation.

About PortCity

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, PortCity is a port-focused logistics provider offering warehousing, drayage, brokerage, transload and over-the-road services. With a reputation built on innovation and reliability, PortCity serves a diverse range of industries through logistics solutions that drive efficiency and growth. For more information, visit www.portcitylogistics.com or follow PortCity on LinkedIn.

About EAIGLE

EAIGLE is an industry-leading computer vision and data orchestration platform automating gate and yard operations. The company's AI-native platform enables enterprise supply chain and logistics sectors to leverage existing camera infrastructure and software ecosystems to solve complex security, transportation, and operational challenges. EAIGLE's solutions offer unparalleled real-time visibility and control at the gate and across the yard, integrating seamlessly with existing enterprise systems. For more information, visit www.eaigle.com.

Media Contacts:

Dillon Screwchi | Head of Marketing | EAIGLE | [email protected]

Lamar Pandeloglou | Director of Marketing & Growth | PortCity | [email protected]

SOURCE EAIGLE