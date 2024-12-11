EAIGLE Unveils AVAC Reimagined™: 70% Reduction in Infrastructure Needs and Triple Deployment Speed

Built on Four Years of Customer Insights to Deliver a Superior Second Generation of its Logistics Gate Automation Solution

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EAIGLE, a leader in AI and computer vision technology for yard and logistics management, today announces the launch of AVAC Reimagined™, the second generation of its Automated Vehicle Access Control (AVAC™) solution. Building on four years of real-world deployments, this new generation significantly lowers infrastructure requirements, cutting hardware needs by up to 70%, and reduces installation times to one-third of its predecessor, making fully unmanned gate operations more accessible and cost-efficient.

"AVAC Reimagined™ is not just an upgrade; it's a fundamental rethinking of how we approach gate automation," said Amir Hoss, Founder & CEO of EAIGLE. "Over the past four years, we've worked closely with our customers and analyzed their real-world challenges. We used every insight gained to deliver a solution that addresses critical industry demands, lowering infrastructure investments, accelerating deployment, and enabling customers to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving supply chain landscape."

Reimagined for Unmatched Performance

Reduced Infrastructure Requirements : AVAC Reimagined™ reduces hardware needs by up to 70%, minimizing infrastructure costs and simplifying deployment for logistics facilities of all sizes.





: AVAC Reimagined™ reduces hardware needs by up to 70%, minimizing infrastructure costs and simplifying deployment for logistics facilities of all sizes. Accelerated Installation : With deployment achieved 3 times faster than the previous generation, facilities can transition to fully automated gates with unmatched speed.





: With deployment achieved 3 times faster than the previous generation, facilities can transition to fully automated gates with unmatched speed. Dynamic Data Capture: Critical vehicle data, including truck, trailer, container, chassis, and USDOT numbers, can now be dynamically captured in real-time, streamlining gate operations and reducing congestion.





Critical vehicle data, including truck, trailer, container, chassis, and USDOT numbers, can now be dynamically captured in real-time, streamlining gate operations and reducing congestion. Advanced Imaging and Compliance: A 360-degree visual record of each vehicle's exterior, including views from the top and side profiles, is now generated to meet strict standards like CTPAT and PiP and support damage detection.

Designed for Tomorrow's Challenges, Delivered Today

AVAC Reimagined™ combines reduced infrastructure requirements and accelerated deployment to deliver a solution that meets the evolving demands of gate and yard operations. By simplifying compliance with stringent regulations and streamlining processes for high-velocity supply chain, this second-generation solution offers unmatched scalability and efficiency. Its modular design minimizes upfront investments and streamlines implementation, helping logistics yards enhance operations today while preparing for future challenges.

"We're entering a new phase of what yard management can achieve," added Anthony D'Amore, COO-CFO at EAIGLE. "With AVAC Reimagined™, we're delivering a solution that not only elevates day-to-day performance but equips enterprises to handle more complex operations and easily meet compliance requirements."

About EAIGLE

EAIGLE is the leading provider of Vision AI solutions for logistics and supply chain operations, dedicated to reshaping the future of yard management. From automating gate processes to enhancing asset tracking and ensuring regulatory compliance, EAIGLE's technology empowers logistics yards to operate with greater intelligence and confidence.

Discover how AVAC Reimagined™ can transform your gate operations.

Media Contact:

Gitte Willemsens

PR & Brand Communications Director, CHARLIE PESTI

[email protected]

www.pesti.io

SOURCE EAIGLE