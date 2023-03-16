Eakman Construction Joins the Alair Network of Partners to Become the First Alair Location in the Pacific Northwest

Alair expands the custom home building franchise with its first location in Washington

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alair™, the largest and fastest-growing premium construction management franchise in North America, proudly welcomes Eakman Construction to its network of independently owned partner offices, making Alair Kirkland the 95th Alair location across North America, and the first in the Pacific Northwest.

Founded in 2012 by Stacy Eakman, Eakman Construction became noted as a leader in residential construction servicing the Kirkland, Bellevue and Seattle communities with a mission to change the way people feel about residential construction companies.

Stacy Eakman, President of Eakman Construction in Kirkland, WA shares why he made the decision to join the Alair network of independent partner offices. [L-R] Shane Duff, Director of Market Development (Alair), Darren Califano, VP Operations (Eakman Construction/Alair Kirkland), Stacy Eakman, President & Partner (Eakman Construction/Alair Kirkland), and Stu Hopewell, Chief Operations Officer (Alair) (CNW Group/Alair Homes)

Earning a number of coveted construction and business awards along the way, Eakman and his team were committed to creating a better construction experience based on courage, communication and a customer-first philosophy.

Today, Eakman is ready to scale this mission for growth and to bring this philosophy to more people in the Greater Seattle Area. With those same values as the foundation, Alair Kirkland carries the consistency of Eakman's legacy business while gaining more resources to expand.

"Joining Alair is an exciting new chapter for our Kirkland team," said Stacy Eakman, founder and president of Eakman Construction and partner of Alair Kirkland. "We have an opportunity to collaborate with expert builders and receive additional operations support, services, and marketing, all while continuing to serve the Seattle area with the same talent and values that have propelled this business for the past decade."

"We couldn't have asked for better people to help Alair expand to Washington than the team from Eakman Construction," said Shane Duff, director of market development at Alair. "Stacy and his team are wholly dedicated to the homeowner experience, giving people clear communication, honest expectations, and ease of mind while they build their home. Add in their innovative designs and high-quality craftsmanship, and they're an invaluable new partner for Alair."

Eakman said his vision of client-first processes and Alair's philosophy that Living Better Starts Here® were a perfect fit.

"No matter how complicated the project is, we refuse to compromise on one thing: how the homeowner feels," said Eakman. "Alair always says they're not in the construction business — they're in the business of improving lives. We want to create comfortable, modern homes for homeowners, and joining the vast network of resources at Alair gives us even more support to build better homes in our community."

In 2020, the trade publication Pro Remodeler named Eakman one of the Forty Under 40 industry leaders. And in 2021, Eakman Construction won a 2021 Guildmaster with Distinction Award from GuildQuality, an Atlanta-based third-party customer satisfaction surveying company.

The award recognizes companies demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry. Among 2,000 eligible applicants from across the U.S. and Canada, GuildQuality recognized Eakman Construction as one of about 400 businesses with outstanding customer care.

About Alair

Founded in 2007, Alair began franchising in 2012 and continues to grow across Canada and the United States. Alair is in the business of helping individuals, families, and businesses overcome the obstacles they face to live a healthier, happier, more comfortable, and more productive lifestyle. Alair does this by attracting the most qualified custom home builders and remodelers who align with Alair's core values and mission and transform them into the most valuable, highest-reward, and lowest-risk construction companies in the world. For more information, visit www.alairhomes.com.

