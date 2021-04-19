EAM360 Expands Asset Management Solutions With 40% Customer Growth in 2020-21

EAM360 helps boost asset uptime, achieve operational excellence and create green workspaces with a major increase in ROI. Tweet this

Continuous innovation to address challenges

EAM360 provides relevant features contextually to various roles [i.e. technicians, supervisors, storekeepers, and managers]. Apart from Manufacturing, Facility Management and Power Utilities, EAM360 has now expanded to cater to organizations providing Utility Services [water/treatment plants of cities/counties], Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, and Energy Research Facilities.

The company has also continued its innovation as a Mobile First Solution for Asset Management Challenges with key product feature announcements.

Efficient notification with real time alerts for work assignment.

Improved efficiency & productivity with photos, videos and audio notes.

Enhanced asset tracking with Beacons, NFC tags, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Printers.

Speech-to-text for hands free interaction with the app.

Integrated with ESRI ArcGIS and Google Map to visualize your schedule on a map with navigation to improve your service efficiencies.

EAM360 is designed intuitively and contextually based on user suggestions and feedback. This has helped the app improve user adoption while cutting training time/costs over 50%.

Strategic Partnerships

With a partner-first approach for effective customer reach and engagement, EAM360 has onboarded partners from across the globe viz. North America, Europe and Asia.

You can reach out to [email protected] to become a partner with EAM360. Please visit here to take a look at our partners.

Industry-wide Recognition and Sponsorship

EAM360 was recognized as the Best-in-Class New Age Partner at the 2020 IBM Business Partner Ecosystem Awards. With events turning virtual, EAM360 organized a webinar on "Leveraging Smart Asset Management for Life Sciences During Unprecedented Times" and sponsored the MUWG event.

About EAM360

EAM360 (A unit of Sedin Technologies Group), provides industry-specific mobile apps for Enterprise Asset Management. EAM360 is accredited with IBM Gold Partnership and provides solutions for clients globally.

If you are interested in a demo, write to [email protected] and for more information, please visit https://www.eam360.com/.

SOURCE EAM360

Related Links

https://www.eam360.com/

