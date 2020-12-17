EAPC Wind Energy Business Acquired By Westwood

Jay Haley, P.E., Brian Muhs, and Anthony Schrader join Westwood as part of the acquisition. Haley, previously EAPC's Principal of Wind Energy, will support the integration of EAPC wind clients in his new role as Wind Resource Specialist at Westwood. He feels this acquisition will provide growth opportunities to his team and expanded services for many clients. "We are excited to continue to do what we love," Haley says. "Combining capabilities with Westwood allows us to become part of a larger team focused on the wind industry."

Westwood's Vice President, Wind, Steve Windingland, P.E., anticipates they will hit the ground running with Haley and his team. Windingland says, "Jay, Brian, and Anthony's seasoned experience will bolster Westwood's wind resource capabilities and increase the suite of available wind services to our clients."

Westwood's new team members bring additional services in wind resource assessment, met tower installation and service, sodar sensing equipment deployment, turbine, noise and shadow flicker studies, microwave beam path studies, and general project development due diligence.

Westwood will also be the sole sales and service provider of windPRO in the US and Canada. The software is used by many stakeholders in the wind industry. Westwood is eager to continue to implement and promote its capabilities in future work.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is a multi-disciplined national surveying and engineering services provider for wind energy, solar energy, energy storage, electric transmission, private development, and public infrastructure projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and has grown to serve clients across the nation from multiple US offices. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2020, Westwood placed #4 and #9 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms' and Best Firms to Work For Lists. Westwood also ranked consistently higher three years in a row on the Engineering News Record (ENR) List as a leading design firm in the country. The firm consistently ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

