Ear Care Leader Eosera Expands in Retailers Nationally, Bringing Total Locations to 28,000

New Retail Partners Include Walgreens, Walmart, Albertsons, and Kroger, with Projected Year-Over-Year Growth Rate of 232% for 2022 over 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ear care company Eosera, known for carrying the most comprehensive and effective lineup of at-home ear care solutions, is pleased to announce it has added Walgreens, Walmart, Albertsons, and Kroger to the list of nationwide retailers selling their products. This follows Eosera's already established presence in major retailers including CVS, Rite Aid, Amazon, and a variety of food stores, bringing their total number of locations to 28,000, a rapid expansion that occurred over just five years on the market. As well, 2022 is set to be the disruptor brand's best year ever, with a projected growth rate for 2022 over 2021 of 232%, and May 2022 sales up 1000% over May 2021.

Eosera's growth comes as the earwax removal industry is projected to surpass $164M by 2029 . Though still frequently underestimated as a serious medical concern, earwax impaction sends roughly 12 million Americans to the doctor yearly. The ailment can cause a feeling of fullness in the ear, dizziness, tinnitus, and even communication delays in children, making regular maintenance and irrigation in the case of excess buildup an absolute necessity. These numbers are further inflated among certain populations, such as children, seniors over the age of 65, and people who frequently wear devices such as hearing aids, earbuds, or ear plugs, which contribute to earwax buildup.

"I am thrilled to see our products launch in major stores such as Walgreens, Walmart, Albertsons, and Kroger," said Eosera Co-Founder and CEO Elyse Stoltz Dickerson. "Our ultimate goal is to heighten the conversation around ear health, shed light on some of the most common ailments that can occur, and allow people to avoid doctors' visits through preventive care. We're confident that the increased presence of our products in 28,000 retailers nationwide will continue to educate consumers on the proper ways to take care of their ears at home."

Each of Eosera's key products fills a significant gap in the home ear care category, offering a variety of reliable, doctor-formulated and recommended options that have previously been absent from the market. The flagship product, the Earwax MD , dissolves earwax in just 15 minutes with its unique blend of ingredients, and is the only clinically proven product on the market. Until the Earwax MD, the majority of earwax removal products in the category not only utilized outdated technology, but even caused further harm in the case of products like cotton swabs and ear candles. Similarly, the Wax Blaster MD helps rinse away earwax while contributing to general cleaning and maintenance efforts. Meanwhile, the Ear Pain MD and Ear Itch MD are unlike any other products currently on retail shelves, as the former contains the maximum amount of lidocaine available for an OTC product, while the latter's coconut oil base and spray technology make it soothing and primed for optimal distribution into the ear canal.

Eosera carries a full suite of products that provide solutions to ailments in addition to earwax impaction, pain, and itch, including general maintenance, and earbud cleaning. The company has also expanded into the health tech space with the Ear View MD , a Smart Otoscope that sends live footage and images of the external ear canal to a smartphone or tablet. Eosera looks forward to further combating major issues in ear health and making regular maintenance an integral part of at-home wellness and self care routines.

Eosera, Inc. is a biotech company that develops innovative products that target under addressed healthcare needs in the earcare space and beyond. Co-founded and led by CEO Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, Eosera offers a full line of ear care products that remove earwax, relieve itch and pain, and provide routine cleanings to improve overall ear health. Eosera products are safe, effective, formulated by scientists, and recommended by doctors. The company's products are currently available in over 26K stores nationwide and online, including Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.EARcareMD.com .

