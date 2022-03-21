Ear Infection Treatment Market growth to accelerate at 5.44% CAGR | Maximum growth expected in APAC | Technavio

The 120-page report with TOC analyzes the ear infection treatment market by type (middle ear infections, outer ear infections, and inner ear infections) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The ear infection treatment market is driven by the high-risk factors for ear infections. In addition, rising funding for research on ear infections is anticipated to boost the growth of the ear infection treatment market.

Ear infections mainly affect the ear canal, the middle ear, or the inner ear. These infections are caused due to various risk factors such as bacteria, viral cold or flu, injury to the ear, or smoking. According to a study, nearly 40 million adults in the US smoke cigarettes, and about 4.7 million middle and high school students use at least one tobacco product, including e-cigarettes. This is increasing the prevalence of various diseases including lung diseases and ear infections. Similarly, on average, adults have 2 to 3 colds per year, and children have even more. Such high-risk factors are increasing the incidence of ear infections, thereby driving the growth of the ear infection treatment market.

Major Ear Infection Treatment Market Players:

The global ear infection treatment market is fragmented with the presence of leading and well-established pharmaceutical players. The market is likely to witness slight vendor dilution with the increasing popularity of antibiotics and various other symptomatic treatment options. Currently, the market does not have a strong pipeline as the available therapeutics are used for symptomatic treatment only. Hence, companies focus on R&D to meet the unmet need, which will further intensify the competition among them. The following are identified as the dominant players in the market.

Akorn Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Biovea

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hyland

Johnson and Johnson

Lupin Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Otonomy Inc.

Perrigo Co. Plc

Sensorion

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Wockhardt Ltd.

WraSer Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Ear Infection Treatment Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

Middle ear infections - size and forecast 2021-2026

Outer ear infections - size and forecast 2021-2026

Inner ear infections - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market observed maximum growth in the middle ear infections segment in 2021. The high prevalence of AOM infection is one of the major drivers for the segment. In addition, extensive R&D efforts by vendors to launch new drugs are also driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Ear Infection Treatment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 37% of the global market share. The availability of improved ear infection treatment options such as developed surgical treatment and diagnostics tools has been crucial in driving the growth of the ear infection treatment market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for ear infection treatment in North America. Countries such as Denmark, China, and India will also emerge as major markets for ear infection treatment during the forecast period.

Ear Infection Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akorn Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Biovea, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hyland, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Otonomy Inc., Perrigo Co. Plc, Sensorion, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Wockhardt Ltd., WraSer Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., and F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

